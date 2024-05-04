NDTV ProfitBloombergCiti Says European Authorities Are Scrutinizing 2022 Flash Crash
Citi Says European Authorities Are Scrutinizing 2022 Flash Crash

Citigroup said that it is cooperating with government and regulatory agencies from UK and Europe investigating the equity desk trading error that sparked a minutes-long selloff in the OMX Stockholm 30 Index on May 2, 2022.

04 May 2024, 05:34 PM IST
A sign sits on top of the skyscraper housing the Citigroup Inc. offices at 25 Canada Square in the Canary Wharf business, financial and shopping district in London, U.K., on Thursday, June 13, 2019. "My frustration is the government thinking the way to make our country more equal is to make London poorer," London Mayor Sadiq Khan said in an interview Monday. Photographer: Chris J Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Two years after a Citigroup Inc. trader’s fat-finger error briefly sent European stocks swooning, the bank said authorities are investigating what happened.

“Government and regulatory agencies in the UK and Europe are conducting investigations or making inquiries regarding an equity desk trading error that occurred on May 2, 2022,” the New York-based lender wrote in a quarterly filing late Friday. “Citigroup is cooperating with these investigations and inquiries.”

The company didn’t elaborate on the inquiries, or what prompted it to disclose them now. A Citigroup spokesperson declined to comment.

Citigroup publicly acknowledged its involvement in the flash crash just after it happened, noting at the time that it was briefing regulators and exchanges about what occurred. In a statement that day, the bank said one of its traders made a mistake “inputting a transaction.” The trader was working at home, people with knowledge of the matter said at the time.

The blunder sparked a minutes-long selloff in the OMX Stockholm 30 Index, setting off havoc in bourses from Paris to Warsaw and, at one point, wiping out more than $300 billion of European stock value. The lender said it identified the error “within minutes” and corrected it.

Read More: Citi’s Fat-Finger Trade Seen Costing Bank More Than $50 Million

