Royal Enfield To Cut 350 CC Range Price By Up To Rs 22,000
For the more than 350cc range, the prices will change as per the new GST rates, the company said.
Royal Enfield on Wednesday said it is reducing price of its 350 cc bike range by up to Rs 22,000 from September 22. The company will pass the full benefit of GST rate reduction to its customers. This will apply across its motorcycle business, service, apparel and accessories range, following the recent reforms introduced by the GST Council, the company said in a statement.
With this move, Royal Enfield's 350cc range will become more accessible for motorcycling enthusiasts across the country, it added.
For the more than 350cc range, the prices will change as per the new GST rates, the company said. The motorcycles with new pricing will be available to customers starting September 22, 2025, it added.
