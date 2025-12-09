Hero MotoCorp's 31% Sales Surge: Is The Two-Wheeler King Back In The Game?

Hero MotoCorp sold 144,685 more units in November 2025, bringing total sales to 604,490, an increase of 31% year over year. Its domestic sales stood at 570,520 units, and exports contributed 33,970 units.

The export segment witnessed a 70% year-on-year growth, making Hero the fastest-growing exporter among all two-wheeler manufacturers. Strong demand for models such as the Hunk 125R and Hunk 160R in Latin America and Africa drove this export surge.

The company attributes its domestic success to positive consumer sentiment in both urban and rural markets, favorable macroeconomic conditions, and GST benefits that made two-wheelers more affordable.

New product launches—the Xtreme 125R, Glamour X 125, Destini 110, and Xoom 160—have been particularly well-received, contributing to both volume growth and premiumisation of Hero's product portfolio. These models are helping the company improve its average selling price, a critical metric for margin expansion.

However, Hero's November dispatches declined 5% from October's 635,808 units, as post-festive demand tapered. It will be interesting to see if Hero can continue to grow at a stellar rate or endure a sharper correction as the festive tailwind fades.

During the last earnings call, the management was optimistic about consumer demand. CEO Vikram Kasbekar highlighted that consumer sentiment has remained robust even after the festive season, with retail momentum expected to sustain.

Hero reported nearly 1 million retails on VAHAN during the festive period, with market share expanding by 3.7% year-on-year to 31.6% in October.