BMW Motorrad India To Raise Motorcycle Prices By Up To 6% From Jan 1

He further said, "The planned price hike measure will ensure necessary profitability and continued value generation for the company as well as our dealer partners."

BMW Motorrad motorcycles range includes 'Made in India' BMW G 310 RR and BMW CE 02, along with other imported premium bikes, including BMW F 900 GS, BMW F 900 GSA, BMW R 1300 GS, BMW C 400 GT, and BMW CE 04, among others.