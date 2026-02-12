Who Is Kim Ju Ae? Kim Jong Un's Teen Daughter 'Chosen' As Heir To Lead North Korean Regime

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has reportedly designated his teenage daughter, Kim Ju Ae, as his successor, according to South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS). The assessment, shared with lawmakers in Seoul, marks the clearest indication yet that Pyongyang may be preparing for a fourth-generation transfer of power within the Kim dynasty.

Kim Ju Ae, believed to be around 13 years old, has steadily moved into the public spotlight since her first state media appearance in 2022. She was introduced to the world while inspecting an intercontinental ballistic missile alongside her father - a symbolic debut that immediately signalled political intent.

Since then, Ju Ae has accompanied Kim Jong Un to major state events, including military anniversaries, missile tests and high-profile diplomatic engagements. She was also seen during a visit to Beijing and at ceremonies at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where North Korea's former leaders lie in state.

According to lawmakers briefed by the NIS, Ju Ae has progressed from being "trained" as a potential successor to what they describe as the stage of "successor designation." Intelligence officials cited her increasing prominence at official events and indications that she may be offering input on certain state matters.

Her positioning in state media has drawn particular attention. In a political system where imagery carries heavy symbolism, Ju Ae has frequently been shown walking beside her father - sometimes even appearing equal in stature - a rarity in North Korean propaganda. Observers note that such framing suggests elevated status within the regime's tightly controlled hierarchy.

Ju Ae is the only publicly acknowledged child of Kim Jong Un and his wife, Ri Sol Ju. South Korean intelligence believes Kim may have an older son, though he has never appeared in state media.

Questions remain over the timing of such a designation, given Kim Jong Un's relatively young age. If confirmed, Ju Ae's emergence signals a deliberate effort to secure dynastic continuity - and could shape the future trajectory of one of the world's most secretive states.

