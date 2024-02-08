US Kills Commander of Iran-Backed Proxy Group in Iraq Strike
The US military killed a commander of an Iran-backed militia in Iraq, the US Central Command said in statement, as the Biden administration pressed ahead with its campaign to target those responsible for the killing of three US soldiers last month.
(Bloomberg) -- The US conducted an airstrike Wednesday evening that killed the commander of an Iran-backed militia in Iraq, as the Biden administration pressed ahead with its campaign to target those responsible for the killing of three US soldiers last month.
The Kata’ib Hezbollah commander, whose name wasn’t provided, was “responsible for directly planning and participating in attacks on US forces in the region,” US Central Command said in a statement. It said there appeared to be no collateral damage and no civilian casualties as a result of the strike.
Asked whether the strike had killed more than the commander cited by Central Command, a US official, who asked not to be identified discussing sensitive information, said there may have been other people in the car that was hit, but he was the sole target.
Wednesday’s killing followed large-scale airstrikes last week against Iranian and Iran-backed forces in Iraq and Syria in retaliation for a drone attack days before that killed three US soldiers and wounded dozens more at Tower 22 in Jordan. US officials had described those strikes as only the start of a campaign to degrade capabilities of the group responsible for the deaths of the US service members.
The exchanges show the continuing risk of a widening Middle East conflict, even as the US says it’s trying to prevent that outcome. The US has also targeted Iran-backed Houthi militants in a bid to make them stop attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and has boosted its military presence in the region in the weeks since Hamas militants attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7.
So far, the Biden administration has declined to conduct attacks inside Iran, though its earlier airstrikes in Syria and Iraq targeted elements of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force. In 2020, the Trump administration ordered a drone strike that killed Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani while he was in Baghdad.
Earlier: US Vows More Mideast Strikes While Trying to Avert Wider War
Kata’ib Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the deadly drone attack in Jordan, then said it was suspending military operations against US troops, according to a report in Iraq’s Rudaw citing the group.
Iraq’s government said civilians were among at least 16 people killed in the initial US strikes, and an Iraqi government spokesman said that “put security in Iraq and the region on the brink of an abyss.”
(Updates with additional details of attack starting in third paragraph)
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.