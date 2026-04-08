Pakistan PM Invites US, Iran To Islamabad For Talks After 15-Day Ceasefire Deal

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that the United States, Iran, and all their allies have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere, including Lebanon. Pakistan has been a key negotiator in attempting to reach a diplomatic solution between the two warring parties. In his statement announcing the truce, the Pakistani PM invited delegations from Tehran and Washington to Islamabad on "Friday, 10th April 2026, to further negotiate for a conclusive agreement to settle all disputes."

With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY," he wrote.

He said he welcomes the "sagacious gesture" and extended "deepest gratitude to the leadership of both the countries."

With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY.

I warmly welcome the… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 7, 2026

In his Truth Social post announcing a double sided ceasefire, Trump said he spoke to leaders in Pakistan and that Iran's 10-point proposal was a "workable basis on which to negotiate".

The announcement on social media was the latest example of Trump backing down from severe threats, after he warned Iran earlier on Tuesday that "a whole civilization will die tonight" if his demands were not met.

Trump said the deal was subject to Iran's agreement to pause its blockade of oil and gas supplies through the strait, which typically handles about one-fifth of global oil shipments.

Iran's supreme security council said it submitted its 10-point proposal to the United States via Pakistan, state media reported. Iran also said talks with the U.S. will be held in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Iran's 10-point proposal that it sent to the United States includes controlled transit through the straight of Hormuz coordinated with the Iranian armed forces, ending the war against Iran and allied groups, and the withdrawal of U.S. combat forces from all regional bases, according to Iranian media.

The proposal also includes lifting all primary and secondary sanctions, payment of full compensation to Iran and the release of frozen Iranian assets.

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