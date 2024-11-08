Trump Is Stuck With The Fed’s Powell. Will He Make Peace?

The issue reemerged Thursday at the Fed’s press conference after policymakers lowered the fed funds rate by a quarter percentage point to 4.5% to 4.75%. Here’s the terse exchange between Powell and Politico reporter Victoria Guida:

Guida: Some of the president elect’s advisors have suggested that you should resign. If he asked you to leave, would you go?

Powell: No.

Guida: Can you follow up on — do you think that legally you’re not required to leave?

Powell: No.

Watch the video here; Chair Powell was not messing around. Yields on 10-year notes initially fell around four basis points on the back of that comment, capping an 11-basis-point drop on the day.

Unfortunately, I’m fully aware that my peace plan may not be well received. Trump does not have an impressive record of pragmatism, nor is he known for extending olive branches to those with whom he disagrees. His first term was marked by a uniquely high rate of turnover in his cabinet, the firings often filled with reality show-like intrigue. He freely said what he thought, sometimes at the expense of jumps in yields and stock market volatility.

And this time, he’s surrounded himself with people who seem disinterested in reining in his impulses. Hedge fund manager Scott Bessent, a Trump adviser who could be a candidate for Treasury secretary, has floated the idea of nominating a “shadow” Fed chair who could start communicating with markets on a new direction for monetary policy even before Powell’s time is up — a dangerous departure that could cause real damage to the central bank’s policy credibility. What’s more, with the recent inflation experience and an even more daunting deficit picture, Trump may find a market that’s more sensitive to his whims than it was during his previous term.

It sure looks as though Trump is stuck with Powell for the next year and a half and even after, since his 14-year term on the Fed board doesn’t end until 2028. Trump can make this easy, or he can make it hard.

Choosing to undermine the Fed chair is a missed opportunity. Powell is a steady hand who — for whatever missteps he made by keeping rates low in late 2021 — has engineered a relatively miraculous disinflation without driving up unemployment. He can use this hard-won reputation to help ensure that sustained high borrowing costs don’t snuff out a housing recovery before it even starts and generally weigh on economic growth. That would also make it harder for Trump to build consensus around policy goals such as tariffs and tax cuts. Keeping Powell in the job is the right move for America — and probably the right move for Trump, who will need the economy at its best ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

There’s simply no upside for Trump in dragging out his beef with the Fed chief. If only that were a sufficient restraint.