Sri Lanka Declares State Of Emergency After Cyclone Ditwah Leaves Over 120 Dead

“We noticed Ditwah exiting Sri Lanka and heading towards the Indian coast,” Athula Karunanayake, director general of the meteorology department, told reporters.

“However, its indirect impact with heavy rains and high speed winds will remain for some time,” he added.

The official death toll at 9 a.m. was 123 while 130 remain missing, according to the Disaster Management Centre (DMC).

The figure is expected to be much higher as severely affected areas suffer communication breakdown due to bad weather which has hampered verification of the impact from the disaster.