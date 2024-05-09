Portugal Embassy In Morocco Partners With BLS International For Visa Services

ADVERTISEMENT
BLS International Services on Thursday announced the signing of a contract with the Embassy of Portugal in Morocco for visa outsourcing services in Rabat and Casablanca, with an expansion plan to open a few more centres in the coming months.
"Over the last few years, we have been actively collaborating with the Portuguese government, this is our second major win, following our initial contract with Portugal in Russia. This exclusive agreement marks a milestone in enhancing the visa application process for travellers to Portugal from Morocco," BLS International said in a statement.
Under the terms of this agreement, BLS International will undertake several critical services at their Visa Application Centre locations, including the acceptance of visa applications along with passports, visa fees, and supporting documents.