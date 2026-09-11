Netanyahu Says Israel Destroyed Ali Taher Tunnel, Largest Iranian Outpost

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said early Friday that Israel had destroyed the Ali Taher tunnel complex in southern Lebanon, calling it the largest Iranian military outpost outside Iranian territory.

"Tonight we destroyed the largest Iranian outpost outside of Iran - Ali Taher tunnels in Lebanon," Netanyahu wrote in a Hebrew-language post on X.

"Completing the mission. Happy New Year!" the post, shared at 1:33 am on September 11, was accompanied by thermal-imagery footage showing an explosion.

The announcement builds on a video statement Netanyahu recorded at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City on Thursday evening, in which he said Israel was continuing operations against what he called the "Iranian axis."

"We are striking the Iranian axis," he said, "delivering heavy blows not only in the Gaza Strip but also in Lebanon. We have destroyed the Beaufort Ridge and are now dealing with the Ali Taher Ridge." He added, "More to come."

In the same video, Netanyahu addressed remarks made by US President Donald Trump on Iran's nuclear programme. "President Trump announced this evening that Iran is attempting to rearm with nuclear weapons," Netanyahu said.

ALSO READ: 'Very Close': Netanyahu Says Israel Nearing Goal To Topple Iran's Islamic Republic

"This is true. After we destroyed its immediate capability to produce nuclear bombs — in both Operation Rising Lion and Operation Roaring Lion, it is trying again." He pledged that Iran would not acquire a nuclear weapon while he remained in office.

Trump had separately warned that the United States could strike Iran's Pickaxe Mountain facility, a fortified site near the heavily damaged Natanz enrichment plant that Western intelligence agencies believe may be used to store nuclear material.

"We notice there's a little activity at Pickaxe. I would advise Iran not to get cute because we will have to hit them very hard," Trump said.

The head of the UN's nuclear watchdog said earlier on Thursday that the agency had observed construction activity at Pickaxe Mountain, adding to concerns over Iran's efforts to rebuild its nuclear infrastructure after months of Israeli and American strikes.

ALSO READ: UAE President Warned Netanyahu Of Hamas Attack Days Before Oct 7, Report Claims

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.