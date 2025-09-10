ADVERTISEMENT
Nepal GenZ Protesters Pick Ex-Chief Justice Sushila Karki As Head Of Interim Govt
The protesters in Nepal agreed upon former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as the head of interim government.
Nepal's GenZ protesters on Wednesday picked former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as the interim head of government, as reported by NDTV.
The protesters, comprising mostly of youth, have been campaigning against corruption for some time. Their main demands included the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, the formation of a national government, and strict action against corrupt politicians.
After the agitation escalated this week, Oli submitted his resignation, along with most other ministers in his government. Nepal's President also marked his exit amid the mounting pressure.
Karki is now expected to lead the interim government in Nepal, till a new government is formally appointed.
