Israeli PM Netanyahu Speaks To PM Modi, Other World Leaders
In a diplomatic push to garner international support for Israel's attacks against Iran, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, among many other world leaders, his office said on Friday.
Beginning last night, Netanyahu has held conversations with world leaders, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Indian Prime Minister Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, the Prime Minister's Office said in a brief statement.
He is due to speak with US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, it added.
"The leaders showed understanding for Israel's defence needs in the face of the Iranian threat of annihilation; the Prime Minister said that he would continue to be in contact with them in the coming days," it added.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar also reached out to his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar.
"So far today, I have already spoken with the foreign ministers of India, Germany, France, Italy, Hungary, Paraguay, Panama, Cyprus and the European Union," a statement from the Israeli foreign ministry quoted him as saying.
"In recent hours, I have been focusing on calls with foreign ministers from around the world, in which I have detailed the Cabinet decision and its reasons and the IDF's activities," he said.
"This is in parallel with instructing Foreign Ministry officials, Israeli ambassadors and representatives around the world, on aspects related to our Hasbarah (diplomacy and public diplomacy) activities," he added.
India on Friday said it is 'deeply concerned' over the recent developments between Iran and Israel and 'closely monitoring' the evolving situation.
New Delhi urged both countries to avoid any escalatory steps.
According to international media reports, Israel has carried out strikes at various places in Iran, targeting nuclear and missile sites, and top military officers.