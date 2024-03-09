The World Has Too Much Wine, And Farmers Are Ripping Up Vines

In Riverland for example, Rowe doesn’t expect many red wine producers, which make up almost all of the region’s output, to be able to sell at a profit this season, while some farmers are replacing the vines with other crops like almonds or watermelons.

In Spain, there is an oversupply of Rioja reds, according to José Luis Benítez, director general at industry group Federación Española del Vino, while demand for white wine is high.

Farmers “are going to have problems down the line in one to two years because you can’t transform reds into whites,” he said.

The French government originally allocated €200 million ($216 million) to help farmers nationwide pull up vineyards and send their wine to be converted into ethanol, promising each farmer €75 per hectoliter. Bordeaux, a major red-wine-producing region, received additional funding to pull up 9,500 hectares of land.

But supply destruction isn’t having a major effect. France overtook Italy to become the largest producer of wine in the world in 2023. Sign-ups for the ethanol scheme were so large that each farmer could only offload half the volume they wanted to, according to Chateau.

Bordeaux growers took part in the wider French farmer protests in January blockading roads across the country over the removal of fuel subsidies and EU green policies. Grape farmers won a further €150 million for uprooting vines and planting alternative crops.

But adjustments are particularly hard for an industry like wine to make. Many wine makers go back generations and are steeped in tradition, while the nature of grape-growing means long lead times and grapes themselves can’t be easily sold and repurposed.

“What you plant today will be funding your children’s salaries – or even your grandchildren’s,” said Halstead. “So when markets change, it can be incredibly difficult to respond quickly.” A well-maintained vine can last for more than 50 years, meaning that investment cycles tend to be measured in generations, he added.

Brands also haven’t done enough to meet new changes, said Spiros Malandrakis, industry manager of alcoholic drinks at Euromonitor International. For example, by focusing on developing premium brands at a time when people’s budgets are being squeezed means the industry is failing to cultivate a new generation of wine drinkers.

“If there are not cheap, economic, reliable wine brands to go to, you will just leave wine and just go into ready-to-drink cocktails or beer or cheap spirit brands,” said Malandrakis, adding that Gen Z’s use of cannabis has also lessened wine’s appeal.

That leaves no option for many farmers but to leave the industry altogether. A survey carried out by Riverland Wine in 2022 found that about a quarter of the region’s growers are planning on quitting in the next three years.

For Townsend, once he finishes removing his vines he plans to repopulate the barren land with native plants.

“The money that would’ve been lost from our vines towards the end will now return joy to us tenfold when we get to see the native animals and birds comes back to our land,” he said.

With assistance from Nayla Razzouk.

