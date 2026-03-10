Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump Invest In New Military Drone Venture With Pentagon Links

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are supporting a new military drone venture that already has ties with the US Department of Defense, the Financial Times reported, marking another business move by the US President Donald Trump's sons into sectors connected with national security and advanced technology.

The company, Autonomous Power Corporation, develops autonomous drone systems designed for both military and commercial operations in hazardous or hard-to-reach environments. It plans to go public through a merger with Aureus Greenway Holdings, a Nasdaq-listed firm that currently operates golf courses in Florida. If the transaction proceeds, the merged entity will be renamed Powerus.

The Trump brothers' investment will be channelled through a special purpose vehicle named American Venture Partners, which is also backed by Dominari Holdings, a New York-based securities and fintech company headquartered in Trump Tower. The size of the investment from the Trump family has not been disclosed.

Pentagon links and rising demand for drones

Autonomous Power already lists the US Department of Defense among its clients, underlining the growing importance of drone technology in modern military operations. Another drone-related firm associated with Trump Jr., Unusual Machines, secured a Pentagon contract last October to manufacture 3,500 drone motors and related components. Trump Jr. joined the company as an adviser in 2024.

Interest in defence technology has surged as drones have become increasingly prominent in conflicts worldwide. Wars in regions such as Ukraine and the Middle East have demonstrated how relatively low-cost unmanned aircraft can play a major role in surveillance, targeting and combat operations.

Shares of Unusual Machines have risen more than 20% since the latest conflict in the Middle East began, reflecting strong investor interest in companies linked to military technology.

Expanding business interests

The Trump brothers have broadened their investment portfolio since their father returned to the White House, backing ventures across sectors including cryptocurrencies, technology and defence.

They are also involved in a blank-cheque company, New America Acquisition I Corp, which has said it intends to acquire a business that could benefit from government incentives or federal contracts. The drone venture is also drawing international investors. The Seoul-based private equity firm Korea Climate & Governance Improvement Fund has agreed to buy $50 million worth of shares in the company.

An unconventional route to the market

Rather than opting for a traditional public listing, Autonomous Power plans to merge with Aureus Greenway Holdings, which operates two Florida golf clubs: Kissimmee Bay Country Club and Remington Golf Club.

News of the proposed deal lifted Aureus Greenway's shares by about 6% to roughly $5.20. Supporters of the venture say autonomous systems are set to play an increasingly significant role in defence and infrastructure.

Kyle Wool, president of Dominari Holdings, said drone technology is becoming vital for modern security and stressed that the United States must remain competitive in the sector. As global conflicts drive demand for unmanned systems, companies developing drone technologies are rapidly evolving from niche startups into key players in the expanding defence industry.

