Dalai Lama Congratulates Newly-Appointed Nepal PM Karki

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Saturday congratulated Nepal’s newly-elected prime minister Sushila Karki, who has been appointed to lead an interim government following a week of violent anti-government protests in the Himalayan nation.

In a written message to Karki, the Dalai Lama said, "The Nepalese and Tibetan people have historically enjoyed a close relationship. I am very grateful to the government and the people of Nepal for providing facilities for the rehabilitation of Tibetan refugees following their escape from Tibet after 1959."

"Although the Tibetan community is relatively small, I believe it has been making a notable contribution towards Nepal's economic growth. Over the years, there has been significant development and increasing prosperity in Nepal in all spheres of life," read the letter, which was also posted by the Central Tibetan Administration on its official website.

"Such achievements are all the more meaningful when they really improve the lives of the poor and needy people. I wish you every success in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of Nepal in these challenging times. With my prayers and good wishes," the Dalai Lama concluded.

Karki (73) was chosen to lead the interim government after a meeting between President Ram Chandra Paudel, Nepal's top military brass, and representatives of 'Gen Z' protesters.

Paudel administered the oath of office to former chief justice Karki on Friday, three days after K P Sharma Oli resigned from the prime minister's post following the worst unrest that Nepal has witnessed in decades that claimed 51 lives.

Oli quit on Tuesday, shortly after hundreds of agitators entered his office demanding his resignation for the death of at least 19 people in police action during Monday's protests.