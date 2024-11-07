Musk Is About To Find What $130 Million For Trump Gets Him

During the campaign, Musk pitched a job for himself to cut government bureaucracy and waste. Trump heartily embraced the idea and regularly mentioned it on the campaign trail.

“I’m going to get Elon. And he’s great at this. He’s going to be our cost cutter,” said Trump at a campaign rally in Michigan in late September. Trump has referred to position the “Secretary of Cost Cutting,” while Musk has joked that he’ll lead a Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, in a nod to the cryptocurrency he’s long promoted.

Musk has claimed he could cut an unprecedented $2 trillion from the federal budget. He hasn’t specified the agencies he’d go after, but regularly rails against the regulators that oversee his companies. During a long diatribe on the Joe Rogan podcast this week, he described a SpaceX rocket that sat on a launchpad for two months waiting for approval.

“We could build the rocket faster than they could approve the paperwork,” he said. “It’s like Gulliver being tied down by a million little strings. It’s not like any one string is the problem but you’ve got a million of them.”

A broad remit would give the Tesla, SpaceX and X boss leverage to reshape federal agencies that both regulate and have the power to investigate his many companies. He’s already said he will try to use whatever power he gets to push for a federal approval process of fully autonomous vehicles. Current rules prevent manufacturers from putting more than a couple thousand cars on the road per year without steering wheels or other controls.

It’s not uncommon for US presidents to tap executives and business leaders to fill their administrations. During his first term, Trump appointed Steve Mnuchin, a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. executive who had been his campaign’s finance chair, to be Treasury Secretary. Musk’s potential role cutting government spending isn’t expected to be a Cabinet-level position, meaning he wouldn’t be required to step away from his CEO duties.

Already Musk’s support has influenced the president-elect. After the billionaire’s endorsement in July, Trump changed his tune on electric vehicles, going from entirely railing against what he called “crooked Joe’s insane electric vehicle mandate” to praising EVs at times.

“I’m for electric cars. I have to be, you know, because Elon endorsed me very strongly, Elon. So I have no choice,” Trump said during an August rally.

Trump also embraced Musk’s ambitions of reaching Mars using SpaceX rockets by 2028, or by the end of the Republican’s term. “We will land an American astronaut on Mars. Thank you, Elon. Thank you. Get going, Elon,” Trump said at an October rally.



Musk’s policy interests go beyond those that benefit his companies. Like Trump, he’s pushed conspiracy theories and misinformation about immigrants to his more than 200 million followers on X.

But it’s one thing to campaign together; it’s another to work together. The president-elect is known for turning on even his most loyal friends and colleagues. Musk and Trump may be aligned for now, but points of tension could arise between two men known for their egos.

On EVs, for example, Tesla has received billions from President Biden’s policies, which Trump has vowed to dismantle. The two own rival social media companies, and not too long ago, Musk was calling for Trump to “hang up his hat and sail into the sunset.”

Whatever happens between the two, Musk will leave this election cycle with a robust political machine that he can use to not only bolster his businesses, but also his pet policies.

“America PAC is going to keep going after this election,” Musk said on an X Spaces Tuesday. Musk said the group is “preparing for the midterms and any intermediate elections at the district attorney and sort of judicial levels.”

Musk’s America PAC, which spent $153 million on behalf of Trump, now has contact information from scores of voters, which it can use going forward.

Democrats painted Musk as their billionaire foil, echoing a Harris campaign warning that Trump’s “buddy Elon Musk is spending huge sums of money on his own ads hammering the Vice President.” They beseeched voters not to let the richest person on the planet buy the election.

Those pleadings were to no avail.