What Is Vaping? Content In Vapes, Hazards And Other Facts

There is a constant introduction of new products, each with its own list of ingredients that are marketed as smart alternatives to smoking.

Primarily, ingredients include nicotine, flavouring chemicals, and the liquids that carry them – mainly propylene glycol and glycerine. There are also volatile organic compounds, particulate matter and carcinogens (agents that can cause cancer). Research has also found 2-chlorophenol (often used in disinfectants and pesticides and classified globally as 'harmful if inhaled') in about half of e-liquids users buy to top-up re-fillable e-cigarettes.

The process of heating e-liquids to create an inhalable aerosol also changes their chemical make-up to produce degradation products. These include:

Formaldehyde - a substance used to embalm dead bodies

Acetaldehyde - a substance that contributes to a hangover after drinking alcohol

Acrolein - used as a chemical weapon in World War I.

These chemicals are often detected in e-cigarette samples. However, due to different devices and how the samples are collected, the levels measured vary widely between studies.