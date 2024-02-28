[WATCH] Major Fire Breaks Out In Bhayandar East's Slum Area; Video Shows Raging Huge Flames
The incident took place at around 5 am in the Azad Nagar slum, Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) Commissioner Sanjay Katkar said.
Mira Bhayandar Fire Incident: One person was killed after a major fire broke out in a slum at Bhayandar in Maharashtra's Thane district neighbouring Mumbai on Wednesday morning. The fire destroyed several huts and shops, officials said.
Three persons were injured in the blaze, they said.
Katkar who was overseeing the rescue and relief work at the site mentioned that the occupants of huts and other residents of the locality ran out of their homes after the blaze erupted.
A charred body was found at the site and sent for post-mortem to a government hospital, MBMC's disaster management cell chief Narendra Chavan told PTI.
"We have got to know that two children have been injured and admitted to hospital. One of our jawans has also been injured," Katkar said.
As many as 24 fire engines from MBMC and other neighbouring civic bodies were rushed to the spot, the civic chief said, adding the blaze has been brought under control.
Watch: Bhayandar Massive Fire
Here are some visuals of the fire incident which were captured and posted on social platform X (formerly Twitter).
*Viewer discretion advised*
AMassive fire broke out in the slums of Mira Road near to Mumbai. #Fire #Breaking #Mumbai #India #MiraRoad pic.twitter.com/verI3Ek5s9— DHEERAJ KUMAR (@dheeraj9887) February 28, 2024
Massive fire breaks out at Golden Nest at Mira Bhayandar#Bhayandar #MiraRoad pic.twitter.com/wnAWAxW4ui— Kapil Sharma (@mrcreatiwitty) February 28, 2024
#MiraRoad Azad Nagar Fireð¥— à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤ Mattersâ¢ (@mumbaimatterz) February 28, 2024
Visuals of Fire Fighting Ops ð https://t.co/9zLDk9JPMV pic.twitter.com/AYgWmo9VQD
Massive fire broke out at Golden Nest Circle in #MiraRoad #MiraRoadFire #Bhayander pic.twitter.com/Qh67vEIJ3z— xaen (@xaenhere) February 28, 2024
Massive fire in New golden nest Azad nagar, Mira bhayanadar #miraroad pic.twitter.com/TKdUBDZFaf— Aakash Jaiswal (@AakashJais27212) February 28, 2024
Massive fire in Golden Nest circle of #MiraRoad pic.twitter.com/eko94PyGe4— Daya CID (Parody) (@darawaza_tod_do) February 28, 2024
VIDEO | A massive fire broke out in the slum area of Bhayandar East, #Mumbai at about 4 am today. Firefighting teams at the spot. More details are awaited.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 28, 2024
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/q0LcZdDuG2
"The Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation is trying its all to control the fire. Total 24 fire brigade teams are at the spot. I hope the fire will be brought under control in the next one hour," said Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) Commissioner Sanjay Katkar.
VIDEO | "The Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation is trying its all to control the fire. Total 24 fire brigade teams are at the spot. I hope the fire will be brought under control in the next one hour," says Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) Commissioner Sanjay Katkar.â¦ pic.twitter.com/F8HiHp7DhS— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 28, 2024
