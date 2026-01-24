Shark Tank India 5: Aman Gupta ‘Threatens’ Pitcher As He Chooses Anupam Mittal

A healthcare startup's appearance on Shark Tank India 5 sparked sharp exchanges among the investors, as strong interest from the entire panel complicated negotiations and ultimately left Aman Gupta and Mohit Jain out of the deal.

Cosmo's co-founders, Dr Shivansh Bhalla, Atul Jain and Himanshu Mewara, showcased an integrated healthcare app aimed at gated housing societies, offering emergency response, medical advice, diagnostics and pharmacy services in a single ecosystem. Operating through resident welfare associations, the service charges households a fee of Rs 99–299. The entrepreneurs asked for Rs 1 crore in exchange for 4% equity, valuing the venture at Rs 25 crore.

Bhalla revealed that Cosmo is currently active in Ludhiana and Hyderabad, with plans to extend its services to more cities. He added that the app is designed for individuals living alone, allowing users to alert neighbours, emergency contacts, get on-site nurses and society ambulances with a single tap, ensuring rapid access to hospital care.

Responding to Kanika's comment about well-funded firms like BlinkIt entering the ambulance space, the founders emphasised that Cosmo consolidates multiple healthcare services under one platform. They also stressed that hospital collaborations are commission-free, earning Mittal's approval, with income generated through collaborations with pharmacies and diagnostic centres.

The team highlighted that demand for emergencies is unpredictable, leading them to a subscription-based model. Mewara described it as providing “micro-insurance” protection for users.

Anupam Mittal and Kanika Tekriwal offered Rs 1 crore for a 10% stake, with Aman Gupta and Mohit Jain matching the same terms, while Kunal Bahl also went solo with an identical proposal. The founders chose to negotiate with Anupam, Kanika and Kunal. Kunal described the service as “peace of mind” at just Rs 99, calling it a bargain.

Tensions escalated when Mittal and Gupta clashed during the negotiations. At one point, Mittal warned he would tear up his cheque if the founders did not decide within a minute, while Gupta challenged Kanika's claim about her industry connections. The exchange grew so intense that the entrepreneurs asked the sharks for a pause to consider their options.

Aman Gupta's reaction was one of clear disappointment after the entrepreneurs passed on his and Jain's offers. The final agreement at Rs 1 crore for 9% was struck with Mittal, Tekriwal and Bahl.

As the pitch concluded, Aman jokingly told the pitchers, “Tu Gurgaon mein ghus ke dikha.” He further playfully told them to “shut up” as they left the tank.

