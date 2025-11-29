Business NewsTrendingNikhil Kamath-Elon Musk Podcast To Be Pre-Screened For 'WTF Members' In Bengaluru — Check Price, Timing
Nikhil Kamath-Elon Musk Podcast To Be Pre-Screened For 'WTF Members' In Bengaluru — Check Price, Timing

Social media users who filled up an online registration form claimed that a fee of Rs 500 is being charged to attend the pre-screening of the Kamath-Musk podcast on Sunday.

29 Nov 2025, 08:54 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
Nikhil Kamath's post on Friday fuelled guesses of an appearance by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on his podcast (Image source: Screengrab from Nikhil Kamath's post on X)
Nikhil Kamath's podcast with billionaire Elon Musk, the teaser of which set internet abuzz since Friday, will be pre-screened for 'WTF Off Grid' members in Bengaluru on Sunday.

'all.things.WTF', which is the Instagram page of Kamath's podcast show 'WTF is', shared an update stating that "WTF Off Grid members" will be able to exclusively watch the conversation before the rest of the world.

"Get a chance to watch the episode before everyone else. Join us at our exclusive pre-screening tomorrow! (sic)," stated the social media post. Users who filled up the online registration form claimed that a fee of Rs 500 is being charged to attend the pre-screening, scheduled from 11 am to 1:30 pm.

The Zerodha co-founder, late on Friday, took to social media to tease the upcoming podcast episode with Musk. The Tesla and SpaceX owner could be seen enjoying a laughter with Kamath in the clip uploaded on X.

"Caption this," Kamath tweeted, as he posted the 39-second monochromatic video which shows both of them sipping coffee.

Some X users commented about their spotting of the SpaceX emblem on Kamath's coffee cup. While some others questioning whether the polished footage is AI-generated.

"Two people who’ve shaped entire industries in tech + finance sitting together. Musk’s companies now drive over $800B in market cap and Kamath runs India’s largest retail brokerage - no surprise this convo has everyone watching (sic)," a user posted.

Notably, Kamath's podcast has drawn several high-profile guests in recent period, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and global business magnate Bill Gates.

