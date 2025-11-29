Nikhil Kamath-Elon Musk Podcast To Be Pre-Screened For 'WTF Members' In Bengaluru — Check Price, Timing

Nikhil Kamath's podcast with billionaire Elon Musk, the teaser of which set internet abuzz since Friday, will be pre-screened for 'WTF Off Grid' members in Bengaluru on Sunday.

'all.things.WTF', which is the Instagram page of Kamath's podcast show 'WTF is', shared an update stating that "WTF Off Grid members" will be able to exclusively watch the conversation before the rest of the world.

"Get a chance to watch the episode before everyone else. Join us at our exclusive pre-screening tomorrow! (sic)," stated the social media post. Users who filled up the online registration form claimed that a fee of Rs 500 is being charged to attend the pre-screening, scheduled from 11 am to 1:30 pm.