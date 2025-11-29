Nikhil Kamath-Elon Musk Podcast To Be Pre-Screened For 'WTF Members' In Bengaluru — Check Price, Timing
Social media users who filled up an online registration form claimed that a fee of Rs 500 is being charged to attend the pre-screening of the Kamath-Musk podcast on Sunday.
Nikhil Kamath's podcast with billionaire Elon Musk, the teaser of which set internet abuzz since Friday, will be pre-screened for 'WTF Off Grid' members in Bengaluru on Sunday.
'all.things.WTF', which is the Instagram page of Kamath's podcast show 'WTF is', shared an update stating that "WTF Off Grid members" will be able to exclusively watch the conversation before the rest of the world.
"Get a chance to watch the episode before everyone else. Join us at our exclusive pre-screening tomorrow! (sic)," stated the social media post. Users who filled up the online registration form claimed that a fee of Rs 500 is being charged to attend the pre-screening, scheduled from 11 am to 1:30 pm.
First of it kind Pre screening of Podcast pic.twitter.com/qA9kqdg7N8— Kanthariya Hardik (@kanthariyaJr) November 29, 2025
Bengaluru : WTF rolls out pre-release screening of Nikhil Kamath and Elon Musk Podcast for a price tag of â¹499 at Church Street— Karthik Reddy (@bykarthikreddy) November 29, 2025
Samagata Space can host upto 50 people@elonmusk @nikhilkamathcio pic.twitter.com/9ZfaydxFt3
The Zerodha co-founder, late on Friday, took to social media to tease the upcoming podcast episode with Musk. The Tesla and SpaceX owner could be seen enjoying a laughter with Kamath in the clip uploaded on X.
"Caption this," Kamath tweeted, as he posted the 39-second monochromatic video which shows both of them sipping coffee.
Caption this@elonmusk pic.twitter.com/cYluYqm8S8— Nikhil Kamath (@nikhilkamathcio) November 28, 2025
Some X users commented about their spotting of the SpaceX emblem on Kamath's coffee cup. While some others questioning whether the polished footage is AI-generated.
"Two people who’ve shaped entire industries in tech + finance sitting together. Musk’s companies now drive over $800B in market cap and Kamath runs India’s largest retail brokerage - no surprise this convo has everyone watching (sic)," a user posted.
Notably, Kamath's podcast has drawn several high-profile guests in recent period, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and global business magnate Bill Gates.