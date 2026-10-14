Navratri 2026: Which Colour To Wear Today? Check Day 4 Colour, Goddess and Significance

It is that time of the year again when Hindu devotees celebrate the nine-day long festival, Shardiya Navratri, with much fervour. This year, the Sharad Navratri will be observed from Oct. 11 to Oct 20.

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During this auspicious Hindu festival, the devotees worship the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga, known as Navdurga. The names are Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. Each avatar of Navdurga represents a distinct characteristic of Maa Durga.

On the Chaturthi Tithi, or the fourth day of the auspicious festival, Goddess Kushmanda is worshipped. Here is everything you need to know about the fourth day of Navratri, including the colour to wear, the Goddess worshipped and the significance of the occasion.

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Navratri Day 4: Date and Tithi

The fourth day of Shardiya Navratri falls on Wednesday, Oct. 14. According to Drik Panchang's Navratri calendar, the Chaturthi tithi falls up to 01:13 AM on Oct. 15.

Navratri Day 4 Colour 2026: Royal Blue

The colour for the fourth day of Navratri in 2026 is Royal Blue. Drik Panchang associates royal blue with unmatched panache and elegance. Royal Blue is a vivid shade of colour Blue and represents richness and tranquillity.

Devotees can wear red-coloured outfits, such as sarees, salwar suits or kurtas, to mark the occasion. Those who prefer a more subtle look can wear accessories or a dupatta with your preferred outfit.

Which Goddess Is Worshipped On Day 4 Of Navratri?

The fourth day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Kushmanda, the fourth form of the nine incarnations of Maa Durga.

According to Hindu scriptures, Goddess Kushmanda is the creator of the Brahmand, or universe. She is also the only goddess who has the power and capability to live inside the Sun. It is believed that after taking the form of Siddhidatri, Goddess Parvati resided in the centre of the sun to balance energy and light and liberate energy from the universe.

Also known as Ashtabhuja, she has eight hands. The goddess carries Kamandal, Dhanush, Bada, and Kamal in the right hands and Amrit Kalash, Jap Mala, Gada, and Chakra in the left hands.

Navratri 2026: Day-Wise Colours

According to Drik Panchang's 2026 Navratri colour calendar, the colours for the nine days of Navratri are:

Day 1 – October 11: Orange

Day 2 – October 12: White

Day 3 – October 13: Red

Day 4 – October 14: Royal Blue

Day 5 – October 15: Yellow

Day 6 – October 16: Green

Day 7 – October 17: Grey

Day 8 – October 18: Purple

Day 9 – October 19: Peacock Green

Also Read | Sharad Navratri 2026: Dates, Day-Wise List Of Colours, Significance And All You Need To Know

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