INOX Executive Director Siddharth Jain Buys India Inc’s First Tesla EV: 'This One's For You, Musk'

On Aug. 8, Tesla rented 8,200 square feet of commercial space in Delhi's Aerocity for a starting rent of Rs 17.22 lakh per month, according to CRE Matrix. Real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix, which has reviewed the registration document of leasing transactions, said that Tesla India Motor & Energy Pvt. Ltd. has taken on lease 8,200 square feet area at Worldmark 3 project in Aerocity from Oak Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd.

On July 22, Tesla kicked off online orders in India after making its highly-anticipated entry into the world's largest developing economy earlier this month. The global electric vehicle giant started accepting online orders on its website with priority deliveries pegged in four major metropolitan cities—Delhi, Pune, Mumbai, and Gurugram

Tesla made its official debut in India on July 15 after opening its first showroom in Mumbai. The 4,000-square-foot space is located in Mumbai’s upscale financial district of Bandra Kurla Complex, inside the Maker Maxity Mall.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated Tesla's first showroom in the country. Tesla Model Y was unveiled with six colours—stealth grey, pearl white, diamond black, glacier blue, quick silver and ultra red.

Tesla Model Y Mumbai on-road price is Rs 61 lakh, as per price catalogue on company website. Rear-wheel drive is priced at Rs 59.89 lakh and long range rear-wheel drive is priced at Rs 67.89 lakh.