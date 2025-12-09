'Unsung Hero': Anand Mahindra Pays Tribute To The Woman Who Made India A Sugarcane Powerhouse

While India’s progress in agriculture and science is widely acknowledged, the individuals driving these advances often remain in the shadows. Among them is the late Dr Janaki Ammal, the botanist whose innovations reshaped the country’s sugarcane industry.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra took to X to praise her contributions to the sugarcane industry and the country.

“India is the world’s 2nd-largest sugarcane producer. But the woman who made it possible slipped into the footnotes of our history. Hers is an extraordinary story of courage, ambition and service. She is an outstanding role model for all young Indian women,” Mahindra posted on X.

“Yet how many children today could name her in a GK quiz? Unsung heroes, especially women scientists, should not remain unsung,” he added.