Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu Warns Of AI Disruption In SaaS Sector

An industry that spends vastly more on sales and marketing than on engineering and product development was always vulnerable, said Vembu.

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu Warns Of AI Disruption In SaaS Sector
Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash
  • Sridhar Vembu warns SaaS faces disruption from AI and imminent industry consolidation
  • He cites investor negativity and bubbles in venture capital and stock markets as risks
  • Zoho's survival depends on adapting to AI and embracing existential business threats
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu has warned that the software-as-a-service (SaaS) sector is approaching a turning point, with rapid advances in artificial intelligence likely to upend traditional development models and trigger a wave of consolidation.

Addressing claims that AI systems such as Clawdbot could make conventional programming redundant within two years, Vembu pointed to an increasingly downbeat mood among investors towards SaaS firms.

"The stock market is becoming very negative about the prospects of SaaS companies in the AI-assisted Code era. Well before the AI revolution, I have said SaaS industry is ripe for consolidation. An industry that spends vastly more on sales and marketing than on engineering and product development was always vulnerable," he wrote.

He attributed the sector's past growth to a "venture capital bubble and then the stock market bubble" that propped up an "unsustainable model," with artificial intelligence now acting as the "pin that is popping this inflated balloon."

Addressing Zoho's own future, Vembu posed a direct question: "Can Zoho survive the AI wave? It depends on our ability to adapt." 

He revealed an internal philosophy of encouraging employees to "calmly contemplate our death," arguing that embracing such existential risks fosters fearlessness and clearer strategic paths.

Vembu was responding to a widely shared post that claimed Clawdbot would soon be capable of managing the entire software lifecycle, covering everything from user interfaces and server-side systems to databases, infrastructure, project management and round-the-clock maintenance, all through plain-English prompts usable by anyone familiar with basic MS Office tools. 

The post argued this would make traditional development environments, offshore teams and specialised coding software redundant.

Vembu's post generated several reactions. One user wrote, “Indian IT companies are not typical software product firms - they are effectively the outsourced IT departments of global enterprises. Their revenues are embedded in mission-critical systems, operations, and transformation programs, making them far stickier and less vulnerable to AI disruption than standalone software vendors.”

Another user posted, “All major IT companies stocks are falling like dominoes. The shift from a 'sales-led' to a 'product-led' era is long overdue, and I think our culture of engineering-first gives us a head start that the 'VC darlings' lack. Where should our first pivot be?”

Vembu's philosophy echoes his long-standing advocacy for sustainable, engineering-led growth over hype-driven expansion: a stance that has kept Zoho bootstrapped and profitable even as peers chased unicorn status. 

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

What's 'SaaSpocalypse'? Why Indian IT Stocks Crashed After Anthropic's Mega Release | A Story In Infographics

What's 'SaaSpocalypse'? Why Indian IT Stocks Crashed After Anthropic's Mega Release | A Story In Infographics

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search