Truecaller Launches Family Protection Feature Against Phone Scams: India Launch Date, How To Use And More

Truecaller has launched Family Protection, a new feature that makes digital safety a "shared experience" for families. Available on both Android and iOS, it allows up to five members to form a trusted group to stay protected from scams and unwanted calls.

"Every family has a tech-savvy person, the family 'CTO'. Truecaller will now empower that person to protect elders and other less tech-savvy members in the family. Truecaller Family Protect is live in select markets with more countries coming soon!" CEO Rishit Jhunjhunwala said in an X post on Monday.

The feature aims to help families, especially less tech-savvy users, who are unable to detect scam calls and may fall prey to financial fraud.