Truecaller Launches Family Protection Feature Against Phone Scams: India Launch Date, How To Use And More
Truecaller has launched Family Protection, a new feature that makes digital safety a "shared experience" for families. Available on both Android and iOS, it allows up to five members to form a trusted group to stay protected from scams and unwanted calls.
"Every family has a tech-savvy person, the family 'CTO'. Truecaller will now empower that person to protect elders and other less tech-savvy members in the family. Truecaller Family Protect is live in select markets with more countries coming soon!" CEO Rishit Jhunjhunwala said in an X post on Monday.
The feature aims to help families, especially less tech-savvy users, who are unable to detect scam calls and may fall prey to financial fraud.
Every family has a tech-savvy person, the family "CTO". @Truecaller will now empower that person to protect elders and other less tech-savvy members in the family. Truecaller Family Protect is live in select markets with more countries coming soon!— Rishit Jhunjhunwala (@rishj) December 8, 2025
Remote Management
As part of the remote management system, the Family Admin will be able to manage the safety of the whole group. A 'Family Admin' can set protection levels, manage blocklists and guide how calls are handled. On Android, the Admin can also receive alerts during suspected scam calls for other members and even end the call remotely.
The admin will also be able to see real-time status signals such as battery level, phone activity and availability. While the ‘Family Protection’ is a free feature, Truecaller is also offering a paid version for those who need greater protection.
"Family Protection is a free feature, but opens a new path for engagement and long-term revenue. For families who want a stronger level of protection, Truecaller Premium Family offers a natural upgrade. The plan covers up to five people and adds advanced spam blocking, automatic rejection of high-risk numbers, and an ad-free experience," the company said in its blog.
Phased Rollout
Family Protection is now available in four pilot markets: Sweden, Chile, Malaysia and Kenya. Truecaller plans to expand the feature to more key regions, including India, in Q1 of 2026.
"As scam tactics evolve, we want Truecaller to be the platform families rely on for peace of mind and proactive protection," the CEO said on the launch.
On Dec. 3, Jhunjhunwala noted in a separate post that Truecaller had identified two billion fraudulent calls in India within just 90 days. As Jhunjhunwala’s X post announcing the launch gained traction, many people hailed the move.
“Such a well-thought-out feature!” a user commented.
“The era of the 'Family CTO' is here! Finally, a way to ensure your parents are protected from scams without you needing physical access to their phones,” wrote another user.
Echoing similar sentiments, many users said that this feature will certainly help many families from vulnerable calls.
“Not a fan of Truecaller, but this is really a great feature,” read a comment.