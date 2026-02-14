T20 World Cup Points Table: Zimbabwe Stun Australia; USA, UAE Register Big Wins On Day 7

Day 7 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 served up the biggest upset of the tournament as Zimbabwe upstaged former champions Australia by 23 runs in Colombo. Brian Bennett, who scored 64 in 56 balls, and Blessing Muzarabani, who produced his career best bowling performance of 4/17, were the heroes of Zimbabwe's shock wins. Zimbabwe's unexpected win has rocked Australia's campaign with a big possibility of them getting eliminated from the tournament early.

The day's second match was played in New Delhi between Canada and UAE. Batting first Canada scored 150/7 thanks to a fifty hit by Harsh Thaker. UAE's Juniad Sidique bowled a brilliant spell of 5/35. Opener Aryansh Sharma hit an unbeaten 74 in 53 deliveries and lower down the order, Sohaib Khan hammered 51 in just 29 balls as UAE reached the target in 19.4 overs with five wickets remaining.

The final game of the day took place in Chennai between USA and the Netherlands. USA batted first and were propelled to a score of 196/9 thanks to Saiteja Mukkamalla innings of 79 in 51 balls and Shubham Ranjane 's unbeaten 48 in 24 balls. Harmeet Singh's spell of 4/21 and Shadley van Schalkwyk's three wickets ensured that the Netherlands were bowled out for just 103. USA, thus, won the game by a margin of 93 runs.

Here is how points table looks like after Day 7.

Group A Team Matches Won Lost Points Net Run Rate India 2 2 0 4 3.05 Pakistan 2 2 0 4 0.932 USA 3 1 2 2 0.533 Netherlands 3 1 2 2 -1.352 Namibia 2 0 2 0 -2.884

Group B Team Matches Won Lost Points Net Run Rate Sri Lanka 2 2 0 4 3.125 Zimbabwe 2 2 0 4 1.984 Australia 2 1 1 2 1.100 Ireland 2 0 2 0 -2.175 Oman 2 0 2 0 -4.306

Group C Team Matches Won Lost Points Net Run Rate West Indies 2 2 0 4 1.625 Scotland 2 1 1 2 0.95 Italy 2 1 1 2 -0.352 England 2 1 1 2 -0.65 Nepal 2 0 2 0 -1.854

Group D Team Matches Won Lost Points Net Run Rate New Zealand 2 2 0 4 1.919 South Africa 2 2 0 4 1.425 UAE 2 1 1 2 -1.03 Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 -0.555 Canada 2 0 2 0 -1.526

