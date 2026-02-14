Get App
T20 World Cup Points Table: Zimbabwe Stun Australia; USA, UAE Register Big Wins On Day 7

Zimbabwe's win over Australia has thrown Group B wide open, meanwhile UAE outclassed Canada and USA hammered the Netherlands.

Read Time: 2 mins
USA emphatically won against the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup 2026.
Photo Source: PTI

Day 7 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 served up the biggest upset of the tournament as Zimbabwe upstaged former champions Australia by 23 runs in Colombo. Brian Bennett, who scored 64 in 56 balls, and Blessing Muzarabani, who produced his career best bowling performance of 4/17, were the heroes of Zimbabwe's shock wins. Zimbabwe's unexpected win has rocked Australia's campaign with a big possibility of them getting eliminated from the tournament early. 

The day's second match was played in New Delhi between Canada and UAE. Batting first Canada scored 150/7 thanks to a fifty hit by Harsh Thaker. UAE's Juniad Sidique bowled a brilliant spell of 5/35. Opener Aryansh Sharma hit an unbeaten 74 in 53 deliveries and lower down the order, Sohaib Khan hammered 51 in just 29 balls as UAE reached the target in 19.4 overs with five wickets remaining.

The final game of the day took place in Chennai between USA and the Netherlands. USA batted first and were propelled to a score of 196/9 thanks to Saiteja Mukkamalla innings of 79 in 51 balls and Shubham Ranjane 's unbeaten 48 in 24 balls. Harmeet Singh's spell of 4/21 and Shadley van Schalkwyk's three wickets ensured that the Netherlands were bowled out for just 103. USA, thus, won the game by a margin of 93 runs.

Here is how points table looks like after Day 7.

Group A
TeamMatchesWonLostPointsNet Run Rate
India22043.05
Pakistan22040.932
USA31220.533
Netherlands3122-1.352
Namibia2020-2.884

Group B
TeamMatchesWonLostPointsNet Run Rate
Sri Lanka22043.125
Zimbabwe22041.984
Australia21121.100
Ireland2020-2.175
Oman2020-4.306

Group C
TeamMatchesWonLostPointsNet Run Rate
West Indies22041.625
Scotland21120.95
Italy2112-0.352
England2112-0.65
Nepal2020-1.854

Group D
TeamMatchesWonLostPointsNet Run Rate
New Zealand22041.919
South Africa22041.425
UAE2112-1.03
Afghanistan2020-0.555
Canada2020-1.526

