Slower Face ID To Battery Drain: iPhone Users Report Major Issues After Installing iOS 26.2.1

Apple has released iOS 26.2.1 for iPhone users shortly after launching the iOS 26.2 update. This new update is more focused on stability rather than major new features and adds support for the second-generation AirTag, and includes general bug fixes.

Apple issued the update as part of a wider software refresh across devices to improve performance and resolve emergency call problems, especially on older iPhone models, the MacObserver reported on Wednesday.

However, even with the new update, many users continue to face issues with their iPhones. These problems range from issues with Face ID, battery complaints and other similar concerns, raised on users on online forums such as Reddit.

Also Read | Apple Exploring Clamshell Foldable iPhone: What It Means For Users, Timeline And Other Details

To be clear, not all users are facing the issues that have come up due to this new update. The report added for many users, their iPhones run smoothly and feel more stable. Additionally, higher-end models continue to show solid performance.

Top Issues Faced By Users After iOS26.2.1 Update

1. Some users reported that iOS 26.2.1 erased all their Safari tabs, including private tabs, immediately after updating. Many shared their experiences in a Reddit thread titled “After updating to iOS 26.2.1, I lost all my Safari tabs.”

2. Users have reported that favourites and saved places in Apple Maps are disappearing after the iOS 26.2.1 update. The issue may be linked to iCloud syncing.

3. Some users reported that Face ID is slower or failing more often after the iOS 26.2.1 update in iPhones. In some cases, Face ID toggles break inside apps, causing delays or unreliable recognition.

4. Users also reported that Face ID sign-in is being disabled in third-party apps after the iOS 26.2.1 update. These issues have prompted users to claim that “iOS 26.2.1 update has more issues than 26.2.”

5. Some users reported that Control Centre and HomeKit controls are not responding normally.

6. There are also reports of severe battery drain, with one user noting on Reddit that iOS 26.2.1 reduced battery life on devices like the 17 Pro Max much more compared with version 26.2.

7. On Apple Support Community threads, users also reported storage or “system data” swelling after updating to iOS 26.2.1. These complaints mentioned overall instability on affected devices and problems like large space being taken by “Reserved Auto-Update Space.”

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.