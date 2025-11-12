Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price Drops On Flipkart In Limited-Time Offer
A straight-up price cut, bank deals, and exchange offers can help you save on this flagship.
Samsung is expected to unveil its next generation of flagship devices in January 2026. Already, older Galaxy devices are seeing a price cut, offering a great opportunity for those who wish to upgrade to a flagship-grade experience.
Flipkart is currently offering the Galaxy S25 Ultra — Samsung’s latest-generation flagship smartphone — at discounted prices, including a straight-up price cut, bank deals, and exchange offers. Here’s how you can avail the offer.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price Cut On Flipkart
Flipkart is selling the Galaxy S25 Ultra (Titanium Silverblue, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage) for Rs 1,24,999, which is a Rs 5,000 (3%) straight discount on the original price of Rs 1,29,999.
Buyers can also get 5% cashback on Axis Bank Flipkart debit and credit cards and on Flipkart SBI credit card, which can help save up to Rs 4,000 more. Additionally, you can exchange your old device to enjoy even more savings.
The offer may or may not last long, so you’d want to decide quick if you wish to buy the device at lower prices.
ALSO READ
Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launch In India ‘Soon’ — Check Design, Camera, Battery, Other Specs And Features
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Standout Specs And Features
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is Samsung’s latest top-of-the-line device. It runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, offering lightning-fast performance, seamless app switching, and superior device efficiency.
The phone boasts a quad-camera system, including a 200MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto with 5x zoom, a 10MP telephoto with 3x zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide, alongside a 12MP front-facing camera for high-quality selfies and video calls.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra sports a 6.9-inch Dynamic Amoled display with a peak refresh rate of 120Hz and brightness of 2,600 nits. It comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, which — paired with chip optimisations — easily lasts the day.
The device features a titanium frame and Corning Gorilla Glass Armor 2 protecting its display. Its robust AI suite includes capabilities like the Now Brief, Now Bar, Night Video, Music Search, Audio Eraser, and advanced agentic AI functions.