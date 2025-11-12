Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price Drops On Flipkart In Limited-Time Offer

Flipkart is selling the Galaxy S25 Ultra (Titanium Silverblue, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage) for Rs 1,24,999, which is a Rs 5,000 (3%) straight discount on the original price of Rs 1,29,999.

Buyers can also get 5% cashback on Axis Bank Flipkart debit and credit cards and on Flipkart SBI credit card, which can help save up to Rs 4,000 more. Additionally, you can exchange your old device to enjoy even more savings.

The offer may or may not last long, so you’d want to decide quick if you wish to buy the device at lower prices.