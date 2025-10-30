Reliance, Google Enter Pact To Offer Gemini AI Free To Jio Users For 18 Months
Users can activate this offer through the MyJio app. The rollout begins with an early access phase for 18- to 25-year-old users on unlimited 5G plans.
Jio users will have 18 months of free access to Google Gemini Pro, according to a press release from Reliance Industries Ltd. on Thursday.
Google partnered with Reliance to offer the 18-month plan worth Rs 35,000 per user on a complimentary basis, which is part of their "expansive strategic partnership to accelerate the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across India".
Users will have access to the Gemini 2.5 Pro model in the Gemini app, which has higher limits to generate images and videos with the Nano Banana and Veo 3.1 models. It also has expanded access to Notebook LM for study and research, and 2 TB of cloud storage among other details.
It will then expand to include every Jio customer across India, in the "shortest time possible."
“Reliance Intelligence aims to make intelligence services accessible to 1.45 billion Indians. Through our collaboration with strategic and long-term partners like Google, we aim to make India not just AI-enabled but AI-empowered - where every citizen and enterprise can harness intelligent tools to create, innovate and grow," said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries Ltd.
Reliance also announced a partnership with Google Cloud to widen access to its advanced AI hardware accelerators, known as Tensor Processing Units.
This is intended by them to help more organizations "train and deploy larger, more complex AI models, as well as deliver faster inferencing to help execute highly demanding projects and accelerate AI adoption across the broader India AI ecosystem."
The company said that this move was in line with its vision of building multi-GW, clean energy-powered, "state-of-the-art" independent compute capabilities.
"Reliance is a longstanding partner in Google’s goal of advancing India’s digital future – together we’ve brought affordable internet access and smartphones to millions. Now, we are bringing this collaboration into the AI era," said Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Google and Alphabet.
"Today’s announcement will put Google’s cutting-edge AI tools in the hands of consumers, businesses, and India’s vibrant developer community. I’m excited for how this partnership will help expand access to AI across India," he added.
The partnership will also make Reliance Intelligence the "strategic go-to-market partner" for Google Cloud with the goal to have more Indian organisations use Google Enterprise.
Google Enterprise is a platform that provides agentic AI to its customers to help them drive digital workflows.
Reliance Intelligence will also develop and offer its own pre-built enterprise AI agents in Gemini Enterprise to expand the options for customers to use third-party agents along with Google's.