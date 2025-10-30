Reliance, Google Enter Pact To Offer Gemini AI Free To Jio Users For 18 Months

Jio users will have 18 months of free access to Google Gemini Pro, according to a press release from Reliance Industries Ltd. on Thursday.

Google partnered with Reliance to offer the 18-month plan worth Rs 35,000 per user on a complimentary basis, which is part of their "expansive strategic partnership to accelerate the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across India".

Users will have access to the Gemini 2.5 Pro model in the Gemini app, which has higher limits to generate images and videos with the Nano Banana and Veo 3.1 models. It also has expanded access to Notebook LM for study and research, and 2 TB of cloud storage among other details.

They can activate this offer through the MyJio app. The rollout begins with an early access phase for 18- to 25-year-old users on unlimited 5G plans.

It will then expand to include every Jio customer across India, in the "shortest time possible."

“Reliance Intelligence aims to make intelligence services accessible to 1.45 billion Indians. Through our collaboration with strategic and long-term partners like Google, we aim to make India not just AI-enabled but AI-empowered - where every citizen and enterprise can harness intelligent tools to create, innovate and grow," said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries Ltd.