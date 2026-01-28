Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Price Leaked Ahead Of India Launch

Redmi is all set to launch its Note 15 Pro series in India on Thursday, Jan. 29. This includes the Redmi Note 15 Pro and the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ models. Ahead of their market debut, the prices and storage options of the two models have been leaked online, indicating that the new series could likely be expensive compared with the previous generation models.

We don't just meet standards, we set them.



The #RedmiNote15ProSeries brings relentless innovation and unmatched precision.



Witness the power of #200MasterPixel. Launching on 29th January, 2026.



Now that's #SimplyBetter.

Get notified: https://t.co/2N0ovCqrd5 pic.twitter.com/krC7N7Pu5V — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) January 22, 2026

Redmi Note 15 Pro Series: Prices In India

Recently, tipster Sanju Choudhary provided a major update regarding the expected prices for the new smartphones on X (formerly Twitter). The post indicates that the Redmi Note 15 Pro could be made available in two options. This includes an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option for Rs 30,999 and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option for Rs 32,999.

The more premium variant, Redmi Note 15 Pro+, is likely to be made available in three options. Among these are the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model for Rs 38,999, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model for Rs 40,999 and the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option for Rs 44,999.

Exclusive ????



Redmi Note 15 Pro series pricing leaked ahead of the launch :



Note 15 Pro :

8/128GB :- ₹30,999

8/256GB : - ₹32,999



Note 15 Pro+ :

8/256GB : ₹38,999

12/256GB : ₹40,999

12/512GB : ₹44,999



I am not sure what to say about the pricing. Your thoughts? — Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) January 26, 2026

If the leak is true, then the prices of the Redmi Note 15 Pro series will be significantly higher than the previous models.

According to Gadgets 360, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ was made available at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB trim in India. Prices for the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants were at Rs 31,999 and Rs 34,999, respectively.

Similarly, the Redmi Note 14 Pro was launched at Rs 23,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage option, while the price for 8GB + 256GB option was Rs 25,999.

Key Specifications

As per the details shared on the official website, Redmi Note 15 Pro+ is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor along with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2. It will come in three options - 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB.

It will be made available in three colour options: Black, Glacier Blue and Mocha Brown.

In the front, the device features a 6.83 inch CrystalRes AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone has a height of 163.34mm and a width of 78.31mm and weighs 207.1 grams. It is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and offers up to 3200 nits peak brightness.

A major highlight of the smartphone is the 200 megapixel main camera that comes with optical image stabilisation (OIS), allowing 4K recording at 30 fps. Also, there is an 8 megapixel ultra-wide camera on the back.

In the front, customers get a 32 megapixel selfie camera that offers 1080p video recording at 30/60 fps.

The device offers a massive 6500 mAh battery with 100W HyperCharge. It comes with a 100W in-box charger. Other key specifications include dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC and Wi-Fi 6E.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 15 Pro is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Ultra chipset and weighs 210 grams. It has a height of 163.61 mm and width of 78.09mm.

Much like the Pro+ variant, this one too comes with a 6.83-inch AMOLED panel, with 1.5K resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Customers also get the 200 megapixel main sensor and 8 megapixel ultra-wide lens on this device, offering 4K video recording at 30 fps. However, the Redmi Note 15 Pro offers a 20 megapixel camera in the front.

Also, the battery capacity is a little larger at 6,580mAh, but it comes with 45W turbo charging. The handset is being made available in four colour options: Black, Glacier Blue, Titanium colour and Mist Purple.

Both models have IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K dust and water resistance ratings.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.