Oppo K14x 5G Launch Date Confirmed: Key Specifications

Oppo announced on Monday that its Oppo K14x smartphones will be launched in India next week. Besides this, the Chinese smartphone company has revealed key specifications of the next-generation K-series handset.

As per the official details shared by Oppo on social media, the smartphone will be unveiled in the Indian market at 12 PM on Feb. 10.

"The wait is over. The new OPPO K14x 5G is launching on 10th Feb, 12 PM. Built with a 6500mAh battery and 45W fast charging to match your pace. Get More Power, Less Lag & non-stop performance for non-stop days," read a post on the official X handle of Oppo India.

Besides this, a microsite for OPPO K14x 5G is now live on e-commerce platform Flipkart. The new handset is expected to success the Oppo K13x 5G, which was introduced by the smartphone maker in June last year.

OPPO K14x 5G: Key Specifications

The new smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and runs on ColorOS 15 out of the box, Gadgets360 reported.

The teasers released by the company highlights that the device can feature flat edges, a pill-shaped rear camera island and flat rear panel, making it quite similar to the existing Oppo K series smartphones available in the market.

On the front, customers get a 6.75-inch HD+ display that offers up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1125nits peak brightness. On the back side, it has a dual camera setup and LED flash, including a 50-megapixel rear camera that offers several AI-powered imaging features.

A major highlight of the device is its 6,500mAh battery that offers up to 45W fast charging. It has been advertised to offer up to 17.6 hours of video playback on YouTube, 12.1 hours of video calling on WhatsApp and 16.1 hours of Google Maps navigation on a single charge.

Notably, the Oppo K13x 5G smartphone was launched with a 8-megapixel front camera. Also, the device had a smaller 6,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support.

OPPO K14x 5G: Price

The Oppo K13x 5G was unveiled in India at the price of Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

As of now, Oppo has not released details regarding the price for its successor, OPPO K14x 5G, which is coming out on Feb. 10.

