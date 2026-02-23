Nvidia Plans Return To Consumer PCs With AI Laptop Chips

Nvidia is planning a return to the consumer PC market by launching AI-focused laptop processors this year, according to a recent report from the Wall Street Journal. These chips are set to appear in laptops from manufacturers like Dell Technologies, Lenovo, and potentially other brands.

Nvidia is reportedly developing chipsets that integrate CPUs with its powerful GPUs — the same technology that has driven its dominance in the AI space. This smartphone-like architecture could enable thinner, lighter laptops with better battery life while delivering strong AI capabilities.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the company is pursuing two main partnerships. One involves MediaTek for an Arm-based chip, with initial models potentially arriving in the first half of 2026 in devices from Dell and Lenovo. The other is with Intel to combine Intel CPUs with Nvidia's graphics and AI capabilities, targeting the dominant Windows PC ecosystem. This approach aims to help Windows laptop makers better compete against Apple's efficient MacBook range in areas like overall performance and power consumption.

As the industry moves towards embedding AI into everyday devices, the move positions Nvidia to play a key role in the emerging category of AI-integrated PCs. The global laptop market sells around 150 million units annually, providing Nvidia with an opportunity to expand beyond its primary data centre AI business.

Nvidia's growth has come largely from data centre chips, but entering the AI PC space will help diversify revenue and extend its AI ecosystem from cloud servers to consumer edge devices. While the impact on short-term earnings is expected to be modest, the initiative aligns with Nvidia's long-term goal of broadening its influence across computing platforms.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.