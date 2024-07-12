"Tech consulting and digital solutions company LTIMindtree Ltd. launched Canvas.ai, its enterprise-ready artificial intelligence platform, on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. The new integration will enhance LTIMindtree’s AI capabilities and help enterprises leverage the technology.Canvas.ai’s customisability, scalability and user interface combined with Snowflake’s industry capabilities will enable enterprises to enhance their production-ready applications, LTIMindtree said in a press release.The collaboration brings together Canvas.ai’s capabilities of governance and guardrails and enterprise-grade models such as Snowflake Arctic large language models. It also combines Canvas.ai’s FinOps features, including rate limiting, token budgeting and reporting, with Snowflake Cortex AI LLMs along with industry LLMs like Mixtral, LLaMA 3 and Gemma. By leveraging Snowflake, Canvas.ai’s navigator applications help accelerate the generative AI journey by simplifying AI deployment.“Leveraging foundations like Snowflake’s Cortex AI, along with supported LLMs and fine-tuning capabilities, we empower customers to select the right LLM models for their business use cases. Our core competencies include content moderation, outcome validation for LLM-based apps and seamless orchestration of capabilities within organisations,” said Ashish Varerkar, vice president and head of Canvas AI at LTIMindtree.Rithesh Makkena, global partner SE leader at Snowflake, said, “As Snowflake accelerates the AI journey for both our product and customers, we recognise a common concern: selecting the right model for specific business use cases. Canvas.ai helps address this challenge with customisable parameters, empowering users to make better-informed choices without excessive costs.”.TCS Set For Catch-Up Rally But Weak Commentary Remains A Concern"