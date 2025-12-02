Heritage To Landscapes: How Government Plans To Use Netflix To Showcase Indian Culture And Natural Sites

In a bid to promote India’s tourist destinations globally, the Ministry of Tourism has collaborated with Netflix India. The Ministry has entered into a non-commercial Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP, the Indian arm of the global OTT giant Netflix.

Responding to a query in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Minister of Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat confirmed that the MoU with the OTT giant includes efforts to showcase natural landscapes, culture and heritage destinations throughout India.

“The Ministry of Tourism entered into a non-commercial Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP with the aim to promote Indian tourism destinations globally through cinematic storytelling. MoU with Netflix includes promotion of natural landscape, cultural and heritage sites of the country, including the state of Gujarat,” he said.

In a blog post on Sept. 27, Netflix shared details about its elaborate plan to showcase India’s culture and heritage in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism. The collaboration explores ways of weaving travel destinations into Netflix India’s original scripts, ensuring “creative alignment and tourism promotion”.