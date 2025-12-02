'ChatGPT Psychosis': OpenAI’s Response After Users Lose Touch With Reality Triggers Concern Among Experts

OpenAI’s failure to fully test ChatGPT for sycophantic behaviour has posed a danger to several users, as per a report by The New York Times (NYT). The report highlighted psychological issues with many ChatGPT users based on conversations with over 40 insiders, engineers, executives and researchers.

According to the NYT report, the AI tool used by hundreds of millions of people inadvertently destabilised some of their minds this year.

“The lucky ones were caught in its spell for just a few hours; for others, the effects lasted for weeks or months. OpenAI did not see the scale at which disturbing conversations were happening. Its investigations team was looking for problems like fraud, foreign influence operations, or, as required by law, child exploitation materials. The company was not yet searching through conversations for indications of self-harm or psychological distress,” the NYT report added.

Built on a mission for ethical AI, OpenAI faces a barrage of five lawsuits for wrongful deaths. It is refining its AI model's behaviour to maximise engagement while safeguarding psychological well-being.

“Throughout this spring and summer, ChatGPT acted as a yes-man echo chamber for some people. They came back daily, for many hours a day, with devastating consequences,” the report added.

“The Times has uncovered nearly 50 cases of people having mental health crises during conversations with ChatGPT. Nine were hospitalised; three died... One conclusion that OpenAI came to, as Altman put it on X, was that ‘for a very small percentage of users in mentally fragile states there can be serious problems.’”

Mental health experts told NYT that OpenAI might be minimising ChatGPT's hazards. Those most endangered by its “unceasing validation” include people with a predisposition to delusions, a trait research links to 5-15% of the public.