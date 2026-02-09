AI.com 'Crashes' After Super Bowl 2026 Debut: All About Kris Marszalek's New Autonomous AI Agent Platform

An all-new AI platform, called AI.com, has come into the spotlight after its ad was featured during Super Bowl LX on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. During the game, the Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots 29-13 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Founded by Kris Marszalek, co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com, the platform was promoted through a high-profile 30-second TV commercial aired during the Super Bowl on NBC. The domain name - AI.com - was reportedly sold for a massive $70 million. The new AI platform announced the launch of its Autonomous AI agent offering for consumers on Feb. 6.

With a few clicks, it allows people to generate a private, personal AI agent that performs way more than just answering questions. The company claims that it operates on the user's behalf and can organise work, send messages, execute actions across apps, build projects, and much more.

A major highlight is its ability to autonomously build out missing features as well as capabilities for completing real-world tasks. In the now-viral ad, viewers saw glowing orbs coming together to unveil the 'AI.com' logo. This was followed by the line, "AGI is coming".

Towards the end, it had a playful nod to its rivals, showing usernames like AI.com/Sam, Mark and Elon - some of the leading figures in the industry. The Super Bowl traffic soon crashed on the AI.com website as people started checking out its features.

Marszalek addressed this on X and wrote, "Insane traffic levels. We prepared for scale, but not for THIS".

Insane traffic levels. We prepared for scale, but not for THIS ???????????? — Kris | ai.com (@kris) February 9, 2026

What Is AI.com?

Built around the idea of “autonomous AI agents,” the platform allows users to deploy their agent to perform a wide range of actions on their behalf. Among these include trading in stocks, automating workflows, organising and executing daily tasks in a calendar or updating their online dating profile.

All this is done while "remaining private, permission-based, and fully under the user's control," the company said in its announcement. The user agents will operate in a "dedicated, secure environment where data is segregated and encrypted with user-specific keys, and agents are restricted to their user's capability limits," it added.

With AI.com, Marszalek is looking forward to mainstream AI agents and AGI, similar to how he led mass consumer adoption of cryptocurrency. He will be leading both AI.com and Crypto.com as CEO, the announcement said.

In a statement, Marszalek said, "We are at a fundamental shift in AI's evolution as we rapidly move beyond basic chats to AI agents actually getting things done for humans.”

Marszalek stated that their vision was a "decentralised network of billions of agents who self-improve and share these improvements with each other, vastly and rapidly expanding agentic capabilities and accelerating the advent of AGI.”

