90% Women View Gen AI As Crucial For Career Growth, Only 35% Equipped To Use It: Report

Around 90% of women view generative artificial intelligence tools as crucial for their professional success and believe these tools to be highly or somewhat critical for career advancement.

However, only 35% of women feel completely prepared to use gen AI tools, with this readiness gap being more pronounced in non-tech functions, according to a Nasscom-Boston Consulting Group report.

As gen AI is projected to dominate 33% of the global AI landscape by 2027, the AI market is expected to reach $320–380 billion, growing at a CAGR of 25–35%.

The report showed that women are willing to go the extra mile for success in AI/gen AI, with 95% of juniors, 96% of mid-management and 100% of senior management respondents ready to invest more time to achieve professional success in gen AI.

Women view gen AI tools as a significant boost to their perceived competence, with 45% of surveyed women in tech roles experiencing higher confidence compared to their non-tech peers.

Survey findings also revealed that one in five women use gen AI tools almost daily, with nearly 35% of senior management women reporting daily usage.

However, the lower adoption and usage of gen AI tools among some women at senior management levels are due to challenges such as limited knowledge, lack of trust, restricted access to tools and fear of competence scrutiny.

From entry-level roles to the C-suite, women consistently point to knowledge gaps as the primary challenge in adopting gen AI. The report noted that addressing these knowledge gaps and other barriers is crucial to increasing gen AI adoption among women.

“With gen AI set to dominate the tech industry, it is critical to address key challenges such as knowledge gaps and lack of support, to empower women, particularly in these roles. By addressing these obstacles and cultivating an inclusive environment, businesses can not only enhance their own success but also contribute to a more equitable and dynamic tech landscape,” said Sangeeta Gupta, senior vice president and chief strategy officer, Nasscom.

While gen AI is expected to act as an equaliser for women in tech, only 35% of surveyed women respondents feel completely prepared by their employers, leading to barriers in adoption. To bridge this gap, organisations need to create environments that support and encourage these technologies.

The key actions that the report recommended to boost the success of women in these technologies include defining clear career pathways; guiding through formal and informal mentorship programmes; enabling flexible work arrangements; offering ethical training; building a culture of empowerment, diversity and inclusion; and fostering networking opportunities.

The report also highlighted the importance of diversity in reducing bias and enhancing ethical outcomes in AI, indicating that diverse teams are better at detecting ethical issues and making decisions that consider others' well-being.

"Globally, senior women lead in gen AI adoption, yet India lags with a 64% gender disparity in AI leadership. To capture the $320-billion AI market, India’s tech sector needs diversity. This will ensure effective systems by eliminating biases and incorporating varying ethical perspectives,” said Sreyssha George, managing director and partner, BCG.