SMAT 2025: Updated Points Table, Most Runs, Most Wickets And More
Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Jharkhand and Manipur are currently leading their respective groups after two rounds of matches.
The 2025 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy has been just as exciting and captivating as the previous iterations of India's national T20 championship. A total of 32 matches in the Elite league and the 6 games in the Plate league have taken place so far after two rounds of group-stage fixtures.
Andhra Pradesh (Elite A), Uttar Pradesh (Elite B), Bengal (Elite C), Jharkhand (Elite D) and Manipur (Plate) have emerged as the stand-out performers of the tournament so far. They hold the top spot in their respective groups after winning both their matches. Mumbai, the defending champions of the competition, have also clinched a pair of victories to start off their campaign in Elite Group A.
Odisha (Elite A), Bihar (Elite B), Services (Elite C), Tripura (Elite D) and Arunachal Pradesh (Plate) are languishing at the bottom of their groups after losing both their fixtures ahead of the third round, which starts on Sunday, Nov. 30.
Top two teams from the four Elite groups at the end of round 7 will qualify for the Super League stage. Those eight teams will be divided into two groups of four teams each. Teams will play once against each of their Super League group rivals before the toppers from either group qualify for the final on Dec. 18. The table-toppers in the Plate group will be replacing the worst-performing Elite side in the higher league next season in a promotion-relegation system.
Where And How To Watch SMAT 2025 Matches on TV and Online?
Cricket fans can tune in to the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy matches across the Elite and Plate groups via live television on the Star Sports Network and digital streaming on the Jio Hotstar app and website.