SMAT 2025: Updated Points Table, Most Runs, Most Wickets And More

The 2025 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy has been just as exciting and captivating as the previous iterations of India's national T20 championship. A total of 32 matches in the Elite league and the 6 games in the Plate league have taken place so far after two rounds of group-stage fixtures.

Andhra Pradesh (Elite A), Uttar Pradesh (Elite B), Bengal (Elite C), Jharkhand (Elite D) and Manipur (Plate) have emerged as the stand-out performers of the tournament so far. They hold the top spot in their respective groups after winning both their matches. Mumbai, the defending champions of the competition, have also clinched a pair of victories to start off their campaign in Elite Group A.

Odisha (Elite A), Bihar (Elite B), Services (Elite C), Tripura (Elite D) and Arunachal Pradesh (Plate) are languishing at the bottom of their groups after losing both their fixtures ahead of the third round, which starts on Sunday, Nov. 30.

Top two teams from the four Elite groups at the end of round 7 will qualify for the Super League stage. Those eight teams will be divided into two groups of four teams each. Teams will play once against each of their Super League group rivals before the toppers from either group qualify for the final on Dec. 18. The table-toppers in the Plate group will be replacing the worst-performing Elite side in the higher league next season in a promotion-relegation system.