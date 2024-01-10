SA20 2024 Live Streaming: How To Watch Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings On TV And Online?
Winning the inaugural edition of SA20 was a breakthrough moment for Markram, who was later entrusted with the huge task of leading Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.
The second season of the SA20 will kick off on January 10 with defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape taking on Joburg Super Kings. The match, which will be played at St George's Park in Gqeberha will start at 9 PM IST onwards.
Proteas vice-captain Aiden Markram will once again lead the Sunrisers Eastern Cape this season. The Eastern Cape Sunrisers don't have too many big names apart from their skipper, England's South African-born player Dawid Malan, Temba Bavuma and Marco Jansen.
Fresh from his finest Test hundred which he smashed against India last week, Markram is now ready to score big runs in the shortest format.
'It's always nice to get runs. It's obviously different format, but from a confidence point of view, it gives you confidence as a player, and to go from that knock straight to SA20, is a nice place to be, but you have to respect that this is a different format,' Markram told PTI in an exclusive interview.
"I am not sure as I am not involved in those decisions, fantastic opportunity and privilege to captain any team. It's a great blessing to captain any Sunrisers team. Great exposure for myself to learn from captaincy point of view and wherever it takes you in future, you take it in your stride," he said.
Former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis will be captaining Joburg Super Kings while Stephen Fleming will be the coach. The Super Kings finished second on the points table last season with six wins in ten matches. They were defeated by the Sunrisers by 14 runs in the semi-final at Centurion.
Moeen Ali, David Weise and Imran Tahir are the veteran players signed by the franchise for this season.
SA20 2024: Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings Live Telecast Details
The SEC vs JSK SA20 2024 match will be broadcast live on Sports18 channel in India.
SA20 2024: Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings Live Streaming Details
JioCinema will livestream the Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings match on its app and website.
Joburg Super Kings Predicted Playing XI
Faf du Plessis (c), Reeza Hendricks, Moeen Ali, Donavon Ferreira, Ronan Hermann (wk), Leus du Plooy, David Wiese, Romario Shepherd, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Imran Tahir.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape Predicted Playing XI
Dawid Malan, Adam Rossington, Aiden Markram(c), Sarel Erwee, Andile Simelane, Tristan Stubbs (wk), Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Ayabulela Gqamane, Brydon Carse, Simon Harmer.