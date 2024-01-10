SA20 2024 Live Streaming: How To Watch Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings On TV And Online?

The second season of the SA20 will kick off on January 10 with defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape taking on Joburg Super Kings. The match, which will be played at St George's Park in Gqeberha will start at 9 PM IST onwards.

Proteas vice-captain Aiden Markram will once again lead the Sunrisers Eastern Cape this season. The Eastern Cape Sunrisers don't have too many big names apart from their skipper, England's South African-born player Dawid Malan, Temba Bavuma and Marco Jansen.

Fresh from his finest Test hundred which he smashed against India last week, Markram is now ready to score big runs in the shortest format.

'It's always nice to get runs. It's obviously different format, but from a confidence point of view, it gives you confidence as a player, and to go from that knock straight to SA20, is a nice place to be, but you have to respect that this is a different format,' Markram told PTI in an exclusive interview.

Winning the inaugural edition of SA20 was a breakthrough moment for Markram, who was later entrusted with the huge task of leading Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.

"I am not sure as I am not involved in those decisions, fantastic opportunity and privilege to captain any team. It's a great blessing to captain any Sunrisers team. Great exposure for myself to learn from captaincy point of view and wherever it takes you in future, you take it in your stride," he said.