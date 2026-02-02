Rs 4,500 Crore Jolt: How India Vs Pakistan ICC T20 WC Match Cancellation Will Hit Cricket Revenues

Pakistan's decision to boycott the match against India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 could deliver a massive financial blow to international cricket. The fixture is valued at $500 million (Rs 4,500 crore), covering broadcast rights, advertising, sponsorships, ticket sales, and downstream commercial activities. No other match in the tournament comes close in commercial impact.

When Pakistan's government cleared its team for the World Cup but decided that the team wouldn't play against India, the ICC said they hoped “the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of.”

The match was scheduled for Feb. 15 in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Who Will Lose?

For broadcasters, the stakes are enormous. Advertising rates for this fixture can reach Rs 25-40 lakh for 10 seconds, far higher than India's other knockout games. Without this match, the financial framework of the entire tournament shifts.

India and Pakistan : Reports suggest each board could lose Rs 200 crore in direct and indirect revenue if the match is skipped. For India, the hit is manageable; for Pakistan, it is potentially existential. The PCB receives 5.75% of ICC revenue (approx $34.5 million annually). Voluntarily skipping the match risks penalties, withheld payments, legal exposure, and lost credibility, compounding financial losses for years.

Broadcasters : Rights holders take the first hit. Advertising revenue for the India-Pakistan game alone is estimated at Rs 300 crore. A cancelled marquee match is a breach of value. JioStar has already sought rebates from the ICC over financial losses; this would strengthen their case. Advertising slots for the fixture routinely command Rs 25-40 lakh for 10 seconds on major TV and digital channels. The host broadcaster alone could lose Rs 200-250 crore in immediate advertising revenues if the match does not occur.

ICC and Member Boards: Reduced central revenue flows downstream. Smaller boards, reliant on ICC distributions, are immediately affected.

Reasons For The Boycott

Pakistan Cricket Board officials and some national media have linked the boycott to grievances over perceived “double standards” by the ICC, especially following the removal of Bangladesh from the tournament after its dispute over playing conditions in India. They say the ICC did not shift Bangladesh's fixtures, and Pakistan's boycott is a protest against that decision.

