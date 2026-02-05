RCB vs DC Live Streaming: How To Watch WPL 2026 Final Live On TV And Online?

WPL 2026 Final: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will meet in the Women's Premier League final on Thursday, bringing the fourth edition of the tournament to its conclusion in Vadodara. RCB are aiming to add a second championship to their tally, whereas DC have reached the final in every season so far but have yet to secure the title.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into the final as clear favourites after dominating the league phase and sealing direct qualification for the title clash. Delhi Capitals, by contrast, had to negotiate the longer route, but produced a commanding display against Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator to reach a fourth successive WPL final. With three final defeats behind them, Delhi are once again pursuing a long-awaited breakthrough, leaving Jemimah Rodrigues with a significant challenge.

Having lifted the trophy in the tournament's second season, RCB will rely heavily on Smriti Mandhana and Grace Harris to provide a strong platform with the bat. Lauren Bell's impact could prove decisive, with the seamer establishing a reputation this season for sustained spells of dot balls. As the WPL 2026 reaches its climax, the final is expected to deliver high drama, with both Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues aiming to lead by example.

Leading the charge with eyes locked on the ultimate goal 🏆



Captains @mandhana_smriti and @JemiRodrigues are all set for the #Final battle in Vadodara. Who will take the coveted trophy home tomorrow ? ❤️💙#TATAWPL | #ClaimTheCrown | @RCBTweets | @DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/MINmkFsy3Z — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 4, 2026

RCB vs DC, WPL Final 2026: Date And Time

The WPL 2026 final between the Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be played on Feb. 5 from 7:30 p.m.

RCB vs DC, WPL Final 2026: Venue

The WPL 2026 final between the Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be played at the Baroda Cricket Association Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara.

RCB vs DC, WPL Final 2026: Live Telecast Channel

The WPL 2026 final between the Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.

RCB vs DC, WPL Final 2026: Live Streaming Details

Fans can watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 final between the Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on the JioHotstar app and website.

RCB vs DC, WPL Final 2026: Probable Playing XIs

RCB: Smriti Mandhana (C), Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh (WK), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Sayali Satghare, Arundhati Reddy/Prema Rawat, Lauren Bell

DC: Jemimah Rodrigues (C), Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Nandni Sharma, N Shree Charani.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.