Neeraj Chopra Turns 28 — A Look At Javelin Star's Top Throws Over The Years

Neeraj Chopra is now 28. The India's star javelin thrower, born on 24 December, 1997 in Panipat, Haryana, is hailed as one of India's greatest Olympian. His greatest feat, till date, has been winning the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which was the country's first-ever indivisual gold in the athletics on the biggest state for sports.

After clinching the gold at the Olympics Chopra added a World Championship gold and a silver and another Olympic medal (silver) to his kitty. Neeraj also holds the distinction of being the first Indian to win the prestigious Diamond League trophy.

Even before Neeraj won the Olympic gold, he was already a Commonwealth Games and Asian Games champion.

Neeraj's achievements can be summed up in one sentence. He has clinched a gold medal in every major international tournament that he has featured in.

While Neeraj’s achievements at the senior level are often highlighted when discussing his greatness, one accomplishment that is frequently overlooked is his junior javelin throw world record. He achieved the feat in 2016 as a 19 year-old, when he participated at the the 2016 World U20 Championship. In that event, he hurled the javelin at a distance of 86.48m and created a new world junior record. Not only did Neeraj win a gold in the event, he became the first Indian athlete to become a world champion at any level. The record stands till date.