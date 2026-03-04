F1 2026 Predictions: Here's What Former Drivers Like Chandhok And Button Expect

The 2026 season of Formula One is just around the corner, with the lights set to go out for the first time in Albert Park this Sunday, kicking off what would be the start of the biggest regulation change in quite some time.

There has been much drama heading into the pre-season: From Aston Martin's total collapse during the testing to Ferrari inventing a rotating rear wing. But what can we expect heading into the new season? And who will be the favourites?

Here, we will go through the comments of some of the experts who have shared their views on the new season ahead of the first race in Melbourne this weekend.

Martin Brundle (Sky Sports F1 commentator & former F1 driver)

Formula One commentator and former driver Martin Brundle has refused to pick any favourites for the new F1 season. However, he is confident in George Russell and his ability to win more races this season, thanks to a Mercedes car which has become the bookies' favourite.

“I do think he's ready for it. George has got all the confidence he needs to win races and to go and win a championship if it's available to him," he said. "I see Ferrari being strong… both McLaren drivers… Red Bull looks really strong… So, for me, there's not a clear favourite."

As for the Australian Grand Prix, Brundle predicts Charles Leclerc, George Russell and Oscar Piastri to finish in podium places.

Anthony Davidson (Sky Sports F1 analyst & former test driver)

While Brundle refuses to call a favourite, Sky Sports analyst Anthony Davidson did not hesitate to call Russell the undisputed favourite to win the Drivers' championship this season.

“George Russell. I think he seems to have started off on the right footing. The car is quick enough to consistently be up there now… and he's ready to win a world championship," he said.

For the Australian Grand Prix, Davidson predicts Russell, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris to finish in podium places.

Karun Chandhok (Former F1 driver)

Former F1 driver Karun Chandhok has also mentioned Russell as the favourite, especially if Mercedes can truly deliver the best car on the grid.

“Last year [Russell] was outstanding. In my opinion, the best driver on the grid behind Max Verstappen, so if Mercedes deliver, he will too," he said.

Chandhok's podium prediction for the upcoming race is George Russell, Oscar Piastri, and Lando Norris.

David Croft (“Crofty” – Sky Sports F1 lead commentator)

David Croft or 'Crofty' shared the sentiment around George Russell. However, he points out that the likes of Piastri, Norris or even Verstappen are not far off and can still pose a serious challenge.

“George can cope with a lot of adversity but also knows the preparation that he'll need to put in for each and every race and is prepared to do it… George will be the favourite, but I think Lando and Oscar, and Max are running close," he said.

George Russell, Oscar Piastri, and Lando Norris are Crofty's picks for the upcoming Australian Grand Prix.

Jenson Button (2009 F1 World Champion)

2009 World Champion Jenson Button, who has also become an Ambassador for Aston Martin, has also delivered his prediction for the upcoming season. And like most, he predicts George Russell to win the title. However, he expects Norris to catch up as the season progresses.

“I think George Russell is the favourite, but you can't count out McLaren… So I think we could have a couple of Brits fighting for a world championship in 2026.”

Button also expects Lewis Hamilton to return to his best, especially following the regulation changes. "With the new changes in the regulation, we will see [Lewis Hamilton] at his best level, I really believe it," he said.

Riccardo Patrese (Italian F1 legend)

Italian F1 legend Riccardo Patrese believes Max Verstappen will win the championship ahead of Russell due to his instincts and ability to adapt to new conditions.

"Max is definitely the driver most ready to adapt to the new rules… For me, probably, it will be Verstappen who wins the title," he said.



