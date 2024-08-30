Manish Narwal Wins Silver In Air Pistol Event At Paralympics 2024

NDTV ProfitSportsManish Narwal Wins Silver In Air Pistol Event At Paralympics 2024
30 Aug 2024, 10:18 PM IST
Manish Narwal (Source: Olympic Khel/ X Profile)

Tokyo Games gold medallist shooter Manish Narwal fought hard before settling for silver in the men's 10m air pistol (SH1) event at the Paris Paralympics here on Friday.

The 22-year-old Narwal, who had won gold in 50m pistol event at Tokyo, was leading for quite some time before he slipped because of a series of poor scores to surrender the initiative to veteran South Korean marksman Jo Jeongdu.

Narwal, the elder brother of Indian pistol marksman Shiva Narwal, shot 234.9, while Jeongdu took the gold with a total of 237.4.

