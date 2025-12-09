IPL 2026 Auction Purse: How Much Money Do KKR, CSK, MI, RCB And Other Teams Have Ahead Of Dec. 16 Auction?
Kolkata Knight Riders will have the largest purse of Rs 64.3 crore at the IPL 2026 auction.
IPL 2026 Player Auction: The Indian Premier League (IPL) has finalised the list of players for the mini-auction scheduled on Dec. 16, featuring 350 cricketers. This group consists of 240 Indian and 110 overseas players.
In total, 173 players have been retained by franchises, among whom 49 are overseas cricketers. The auction pool comprises Rs 237.55 crore aimed at filling 77 positions.
The Kolkata Knight Riders lead the pack with a purse of Rs 64.3 crore ahead of the auction, aiming to fill a maximum of 13 spots, six reserved for overseas players. Chennai Super Kings possess the second-largest budget, Rs 43.4 crore, to fill nine squad positions.
Here is a breakdown of team-wise current squad numbers, vacant player slots and remaining salary cap amounts.
IPL 2026 Auction Purse Remaining With All Teams
Among the ten franchises, the Punjab Kings have chosen to retain the largest contingent of 21 players. The Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans have each retained 20 players.
The IPL Player Auction will take place on Dec. 16 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
Last month’s retention announcements brought a few surprises, the standout being KKR’s decision to part ways with Andre Russell. Within days of the release, the West Indian allrounder confirmed his retirement from the IPL.
Chennai Super Kings secured Sanju Samson in a trade deal that saw them part with their star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and England’s Sam Curran.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the reigning champions, let go of England batsman Liam Livingstone and Indian batter Mayank Agarwal, among others. Despite off-field controversies surrounding pacer Yash Dayal, RCB chose to retain him.
Punjab Kings, the 2025 runners-up known for their stunning displays, surprised many by releasing several key players. Among those let go were all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis, and pacer Aaron Hardie.
Mumbai Indians have held onto their key squad members ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, though they made the surprising decision to release emerging talent Vignesh Puthur.