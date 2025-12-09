IPL 2026 Auction Purse: How Much Money Do KKR, CSK, MI, RCB And Other Teams Have Ahead Of Dec. 16 Auction?

IPL 2026 Player Auction: The Indian Premier League (IPL) has finalised the list of players for the mini-auction scheduled on Dec. 16, featuring 350 cricketers. This group consists of 240 Indian and 110 overseas players.

In total, 173 players have been retained by franchises, among whom 49 are overseas cricketers. The auction pool comprises Rs 237.55 crore aimed at filling 77 positions.

The Kolkata Knight Riders lead the pack with a purse of Rs 64.3 crore ahead of the auction, aiming to fill a maximum of 13 spots, six reserved for overseas players. Chennai Super Kings possess the second-largest budget, Rs 43.4 crore, to fill nine squad positions.

Here is a breakdown of team-wise current squad numbers, vacant player slots and remaining salary cap amounts.