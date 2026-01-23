India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live On TV And Online?

IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: India take on New Zealand in the second T20 International of the five-match series in Raipur on Friday, Jan. 23. The Men in Blue, who won the opening game in Nagpur comprehensively, aim to extend their dominance in the format. The BlackCaps, on the other hand, eye a strong comeback after going down at the VCA Stadium by a margin of 48 runs.

Suryakumar Yadav & co gave a solid reminder of India's prowess and depth in all departments in the first match. The hosts posted a gigantic total of 238/7 in their 20 overs, with opener Abhishek Sharma scoring 84 off just 35 deliveries. The left-hander hit 5 fours and 8 sixes during his terrific innings and allowed India to recover from the early departures of Sanju Samson (10) and Ishan Kishan (8). He also gave the struggling Suryakumar (32) the chance to get some time in the middle.

Later on, powerhitters Hardik Pandya (25) and Rinku Singh (44*) kept their foot on the accelerator and pushed India close to the 240-mark. Only young seamer Jacob Duffy (2/27) came out unscathed among the Kiwi bowlers.

Despite heavy dew in the second half, New Zealand needed to bat out of their skins to chase down the target of 239. Their task got tougher when they lost Devon Conway (0) and Rachin Ravindra (1) cheaply. But the in-form Glenn Phillips gave his team a glimmer of hope with his imposing knock of 78. Phillips shared two spirited partnerships with Tim Robinson (21) and Mark Chapman (39).

However, their efforts ultimately went in vain as India restricted New Zealand to 190/7. Shivam Dube (2/28) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/37) bagged the best figures for India.

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Date, Time, Venue

The second T20I between India and New Zealand will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayana Singh International Stadium, Raipur, on Friday, Jan. 23. The match will start at 7:00 p.m. IST.

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Playing XIs (Likely)

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

New Zealand: Tim Robinson, Devon Conway (WK), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (C), Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Live Streaming Details

The IND vs NZ fixture will be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Live Telecast Channel

Fans can also tune in for the live telecast of the India vs New Zealand match on Star Sports Network channels.

