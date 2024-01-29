IND vs ENG: India's Updated Squad For 2nd Test Announced; Ravindra Jadeja And KL Rahul Ruled Out
The Men's Selection Committee have added Sarfaraz Khan, Sourabh Kumar and Washington Sundar to India's squad.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Monday said that Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul have been ruled out of the second Test against England in Vizag, starting February 02.
"Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury during play on Day 4 of the first Test in Hyderabad while Rahul complained of a right quadriceps pain," the BCCI said in a statement.
Jadeja scored 89 runs in the match and picked up five wickets while Rahul scored 108 runs.
The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring the progress of the duo.
Saransh Jain has been named as a replacement for Washington Sundar in the India A squad for the third and final multi-day game against England Lions starting February 1 in Ahmedabad.
Avesh Khan will continue to travel with his Ranji Trophy team, Madhya Pradesh and will join the Test squad if required, the BCCI said.
India's Squad For 2nd Test vs England
Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar.
England Beat India By 28 runs In First Test
England defeated India by 28 runs in the first Test to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series in Hyderabad on Sunday. Set a target of 231, India were all out for 202 in 69.2 overs on the fourth day of the series opener.
Hosts India were 95 for three at tea. Debutant spinner Tom Hartley (7/62) was the most successful bowler for England in India's second innings, finishing with one of the best figures by an overseas bowler playing in his first match in India.
In the morning session, India bowled out England for 420 in their second innings riding on Ollie Pope's epic 196.
Brief Scores: England: 246 and 420 all out in 102.1 overs (Ollie Pope 196; Jasprit Bumrah 4/41).
India: 436 and 202 all out in 69.2 overs (Rohit Sharma 39; Tom Hartley 7/62).
(With PTI inputs)