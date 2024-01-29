IND vs ENG: India's Updated Squad For 2nd Test Announced; Ravindra Jadeja And KL Rahul Ruled Out

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Monday said that Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul have been ruled out of the second Test against England in Vizag, starting February 02.

"Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury during play on Day 4 of the first Test in Hyderabad while Rahul complained of a right quadriceps pain," the BCCI said in a statement.

Jadeja scored 89 runs in the match and picked up five wickets while Rahul scored 108 runs.

The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring the progress of the duo.

The Men's Selection Committee have added Sarfaraz Khan, Sourabh Kumar and Washington Sundar to India's squad.

Saransh Jain has been named as a replacement for Washington Sundar in the India A squad for the third and final multi-day game against England Lions starting February 1 in Ahmedabad.

Avesh Khan will continue to travel with his Ranji Trophy team, Madhya Pradesh and will join the Test squad if required, the BCCI said.