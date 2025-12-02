ILT20 2025-26 Live Streaming: How To Watch International League Season 4 In India, UK, US And Other Countries

ILT20 Season 4 Live Streaming: The fourth season of the DP World International League, comprising 34 matches, is set for global broadcast across top sports TV channels and digital platforms. The tournament kicks off on Tuesday, Dec. 2, with a showdown between reigning champions Dubai Capitals and the Desert Vipers.

The opener is a repeat of last season’s thrilling final, where the Capitals clinched victory in the final over before a crowd of 25,000 at Dubai International Stadium.

The tournament is scheduled from Dec. 2 to Jan. 4.

Viewers across India can catch the tournament action on five TV channels along with an OTT platform, all managed by the Z Network.

In the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region, the tournament’s coverage will be handled by Cricbuzz, Starzplay, and Etisalat. Meanwhile, Ariana and T Sports will provide broadcasts in Afghanistan and Bangladesh, respectively.

For audiences in North America and the Caribbean, Willow and Rush Sport will be the official broadcasters. Pakistan’s coverage will be split between PTV Sports and Geo Super on television, alongside online platforms Tapmad, Myco, and Tamasha. Sri Lanka’s broadcast will be managed by Dialog, while the tournament will be accessible worldwide through the ILT20 and Sports Central YouTube channels.

Astro Sports will broadcast the tournament in Southeast Asia, while Fox Sports and Super Sport are the official broadcasters in Australia and Africa respectively.