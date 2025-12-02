ILT20 2025-26 Live Streaming: How To Watch International League Season 4 In India, UK, US And Other Countries
ILT20 2025/26 Live Streaming: Viewers across India can catch the tournament action on five TV channels along with an OTT platform, all managed by the Z Network.
ILT20 Season 4 Live Streaming: The fourth season of the DP World International League, comprising 34 matches, is set for global broadcast across top sports TV channels and digital platforms. The tournament kicks off on Tuesday, Dec. 2, with a showdown between reigning champions Dubai Capitals and the Desert Vipers.
The opener is a repeat of last season’s thrilling final, where the Capitals clinched victory in the final over before a crowd of 25,000 at Dubai International Stadium.
The tournament is scheduled from Dec. 2 to Jan. 4.
In the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region, the tournament’s coverage will be handled by Cricbuzz, Starzplay, and Etisalat. Meanwhile, Ariana and T Sports will provide broadcasts in Afghanistan and Bangladesh, respectively.
For audiences in North America and the Caribbean, Willow and Rush Sport will be the official broadcasters. Pakistan’s coverage will be split between PTV Sports and Geo Super on television, alongside online platforms Tapmad, Myco, and Tamasha. Sri Lanka’s broadcast will be managed by Dialog, while the tournament will be accessible worldwide through the ILT20 and Sports Central YouTube channels.
Astro Sports will broadcast the tournament in Southeast Asia, while Fox Sports and Super Sport are the official broadcasters in Australia and Africa respectively.
Delighted to announce that the #DPWorldILT20 Season 4 broadcast partners now also include: Astro Sports (Southeast Asia), Fox Sports (Australia) and Super Sport (Africa). https://t.co/kgS2u2YLjZ— International League T20 (@ILT20Official) November 30, 2025
The tournament will also be shown on Sky Sports, the UK’s premier sports network, with the final taking place on Jan. 4 at Dubai International Stadium.
ILT20 Telecast: Breakdown Of Broadcasting Details:
India – Z Network (&Pictures SD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Action, Zee Thirai – SD, Zee Cinemalu and on OTT platform Zee 5)
MENA – Cricbuzz on STARZPLAY and Etisalat
Afghanistan - Ariana
Bangladesh - T Sports
Caribbean - Rush Sports
North America – Willow
Pakistan - PTV Sports, Geo Super (TV); Tamasha, Myco, Tapmad (Digital)
Sri Lanka - Dialog
UK - Sky Sports
Southeast Asia: Astro Sports
Australia: Fox Sports
Africa: Super Sport
Rest of the world - ILT20 Official (YouTube) and Sports Central
A limited number of tickets are up for grabs for the opening ceremony and the opening match, with stand tickets available from AED 20 (about Rs 488) and hospitality options starting at AED 325 (about Rs 7,931).