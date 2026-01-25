Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany FA Official In Favour Of Boycott Amid Trump's Greenland Push

A potential boycott from EU-linked countries could be catastrophic for the World Cup, as Europe still remains the footballing powerhouse.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany FA Official In Favour Of Boycott Amid Trump's Greenland Push
FIFA World Cup 2026 will kick off this summer.
Photo Source: NDTV Sports
  • US President Trump's Greenland bid has strained US-EU relations and NATO ties
  • German Football Association official suggested EU consider boycotting 2026 World Cup
  • The 2026 World Cup will be hosted by US, Canada, and Mexico, with most matches in the US
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

US President Donald Trump's push to 'acquire' Greenland has dramatically changed the power dynamics of the West, antagonising the European Union and even leading to fears about a potential escalation between the US and NATO. In light of the recent events surrounding Trump and the EU, a German football association official has called for a boycott of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by three North American countries in the US, Canada and Mexico.

Speaking to Hamburger Morgenpost, as relayed by BBC Sport, Oke Gottlich, the vice-president of the Deutscher Fussball Bund (DFB) or the German Football Association, has floated the idea of the European Union boycotting the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"I really wonder when the time will be to think and talk about this [a boycott] concretely," he told the newspaper.

As mentioned earlier, the US will be one of the three countries hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup, along with Mexico and Canada. However, 78 of the 104 matches in the competition will be played in the US.

Gottlich, who is also the president of German football club FC St. Pauli, argued that the US had implemented a similar boycott in the 1980 Olympic Games following the Soviet Union's invasion of Afghanistan.

"What were the justifications for the boycotts of the Olympic Games in the 1980s?" he said. "By my reckoning, the potential threat is greater now than it was then. We need to have this discussion."

A potential boycott from EU-linked countries could be catastrophic for the World Cup, as Europe still remains the footballing powerhouse, home to tournament favourites such as France, Germany, Spain and Portugal.

However, it is unlikely that every nation will be on board with the idea of boycotting the World Cup. BBC Sport reports that France is not in favour of boycotting the World Cup, while Denmark, which presides over the autonomy of Greenland, is closely monitoring the situation. 

ALSO READ: Liverpool Lead English Football Clubs In Deloitte Money League As Manchester United Fall To 8th

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

'No PSL Or Asia Cup': ICC Warns Pakistan Amid Threats Of Boycotting T20 World Cup

'No PSL Or Asia Cup': ICC Warns Pakistan Amid Threats Of Boycotting T20 World Cup

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search